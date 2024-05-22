Why one of the NTFL's champions has found his way to Calivil this week

CALIVIL United will be boosted by the inclusion of one of the Northern Territory Football League's all-time champion players for its Loddon Valley league clash against Inglewood this Saturday.
The Demons' marquee player this week Cameron Illet has one the NTFL's most accomplished resumes through a career in the top end that spans more than 200 games.
Illet is an eight-time NTFL premiership player with St Mary's and Nightcliff and also a dual winner of the Nichols Medal for the league's best and fairest in 2014-15 and 2017-18.
As well as more than 200 games in the NTFL with St Mary's and Nightcliff, Illet also played 192 games with the Northern Territory Thunder in Queensland's North East Australian Football League.
Illet's NEAFL resume also makes for impressive reading given it not only includes two premierships, but also six NEAFL Team of the Year selections, four in which he was named captain, a league medal and four NT Thunder best and fairests.
So how does a champion from up north find his way to Calivil for a one-off game?
Illet, 39, is a former team-mate of Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis at Tongala.
Illett was at Murray league club Tongala between 2019 and 2022, playing 34 games for the club, with Dennis also playing with the Blues through those same years before returning to Calivil United last year as coach.
"He's a fantastic footballer and an even better bloke," Dennis said on Wednesday.
"I spent four years with him at Tongala and absolutely loved playing with him.
"When I took over as coach last year I had a few chats with him and then rang him again this year and he said he'd be more than happy to come down and have a game and help us out considering we're just a young team.
"I don't think too many of our players would have played with a player before with a resume the calibre of Cam.
"He's playing up in Cairns at the moment (with South Cairns), so it's just a one-off game, but it's going to be great to have him.
"He's a midfielder/forward, but he really can play anywhere. He's 39 now, but he still plays like a 21-year-old."
Illett will play this week for a Calivil United team that sits seventh on the LVFNL ladder with a 1-4 record.
The Demons are coming off an 80-point loss to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine last Saturday, but were much more competitive than that scoreline suggested after being within five goals at three quarter-time against their more fancied opponents.
Illet's appearance for the Demons at Calivil this week coincides with a big day for the club, which will celebrate the 60-year reunion of its 1964 premiership.
CALIVIL'S 1964 premiership team will always hold a special place in the club's history.
Not only was it a drought breaking premiership, but it was also the club's first won in the Loddon Valley league.
Calivil's 1964 premiership, which ended a 30-year drought for the club, was won against Bridgewater and will be celebrated this weekend with a 60-year reunion.
The 60-year reunion will coincide with the modern day Demons' home game against Inglewood.
Then known as just Calivil - the club wouldn't become Calivil United until 1997 after merging with Northern United - the Demons comfortably defeated Bridgewater by 44 points in the 1964 grand final played at Newbridge on September 5.
The premiership team was captain-coached by Dennis Lee and would signal the beginning of a golden era for the club.
The 14.13 (97) to 8.5 (53) grand final win was the first of four senior premierships the Demons would win between 1964 and 1970.
The Demons led the grand final at every break after jumping out to a 21-point lead at quarter-time, with the Bendigo Advertiser noting in its report of the game: "Calivil was quickly into its stride and maintained a splendid display of skilful football throughout the four quarters and never left any doubts as to who were the masters of the day.
"Nothing that Bridgewater tried in order to check the overwhelming supremacy of their opponents was of any advantage.
"The pattern of play for the day was set in the first quarter when Calivil kicked their first three goals before Bridgewater registered a score."
Calivil's grand final win denied Bridgewater a hat-trick of premierships.
"Calivil played well as a team, but for individual efforts Colin Lourie deserves special mention," the Bendigo Advertiser reported.
"He marked beautifully and was undoubtedly the best man afield.
"Max Poyser was a close runner-up and topped off a faultless performance with five goals.
"Dennis Lee played a great game and was worthily supported by the rest of his team.
"For Bridgewater, Bill Redmond gets first choice for five goals. He made good use of every opportunity that came his way. Others to do well were G. Johns, A. Poyser, R. Collins, C. Poyser and K. Poyser."
Calivil 14.13 (97) def Bridgewater 8.5 (53).
Goalkickers: Calivil - M. Poyser 5, N. Lister, C. Lourie 2, H. Lourie, K. Thomas, B. Ansett, L. Maxted, G. Bramley 1. Bridgewater - W. Redmond 5, R. Robertson 2, A. Poyser 1.
Calivil's 1964 premiership team - W. Hamblin, A. Lea, K. Richards, R. Boyd, B. Ralphs, M. Poyser, B. Ansett, C. Lourie, L. Maxted, H. Lourie, G. Lourie, N. Lea, K. Thomas, I. Blow, R. Ansett, C. Freemantle, D. Lee (capt-coach), A. Laird, W. Bramley, K. Carruthers, R. Laird, J. Bennett, I. Laird, G. Bramley, N. Lister.
For the record, other clubs in the region that also won senior premierships 60 years ago in 1964 included Golden Square (Bendigo), Heathcote North (Heathcote District), Wycheproof-Narraport (North Central) and Carisbrook (Maryborough-Castlemaine District).
