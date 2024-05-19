Marong masterclass buries Bridgewater, LVFNL forward has 21 scoring shots

Any doubts about Marong being the number one seed in the LVFNL were well and truly put to bed on Saturday.
The reigning premiers made a statement by sweeping Bridgewater aside by 56 points in their round six clash at Malone Park.
High-level pressure and a fierce attack on the footy in the opening 30 minutes set up a 34-point lead for the Panthers and from there it was always going to be hard for Bridgewater to get the points.
The Mean Machine had a strong second term to work their way back into the game, but the Panthers went up a gear again and added nine goals to three after the main break to win 17.11 (113) to 8.9 (57).
Veteran key forward Kain Robins and livewire Ryley Taylor kicked 10 goals between them for Marong, while Jack McCaig, Jonty Davis and Matt Willox were instrumental in the win.
"Starting well was a major focus for us today because we haven't been great in first quarters the last couple of weeks,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"We had some key indicators around pressure and I think we had 17 tackles in the first quarter. On the back of that we got some good ball movement going and, even though we didn't make the most of our chances, I thought we played some really good footy thanks to our pressure.
"Our pressure dropped in the second quarter and Bridgewater started to win footy around the ball. They're a good team and they were always going to keep coming, but in the third quarter our intensity lifted again and we were able to steady.
"I was really pleased with the way we set up behind the ball and defended today. It was a good win."
If it wasn't for the play of Jack Neylon and Joe Mayes the scoreboard would have looked much worse for the Mean Machine.
The former Strathfieldsaye duo closed down several Bridgewater attacks.
"In the first five or so minutes it was even, but we fell away for a 15-minute patch and Marong made us pay,'' Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said.
"It was pretty hard to catch up from there. They're a very polished side and they played exceptionally well across the four quarters.
"We need to get a little bit better, but we did have a number of young players out there today that will take some great learnings from the experience. There's plenty to work on."
Bridgewater were without key recruits Lee Coghlan, Andrew Collins, Harry Conway and Bo Alexander.
Key forward Matt Riordan, number one ruckman Michael Bradbury and running defender/wingman Cooper Hale were among Marong's absentees.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine full-forward Josh Mellington had 21 scoring shots in his side's 80-point win over Calivil United.
Mellington kicked 12.9 in Serpentine's 21.15 (141) to 9.7 (61) victory to take his season tally to 57 in six games.
The undermanned Demons were within five goals at three quarter-time, and had the breeze at their backs in the final quarter, but the toll of three competitive quarters against a seasoned side took its toll and the home side kicked nine goals to one in the final quarter.
"To Calivil's credit they played pretty well,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"They were beating us in some key areas like tackles and they controlled the ball well. They made us work for it and we were lucky that we opened the game up in the second half. Calivil played a pretty good brand of footy.
"We were confident that we'd be able to run the game out better."
Mellington kicked seven of his 12 goals in the last quarter.
"I think he finished with 12.9 and kicked a couple out of bounds on the full as well,'' Wilkinson said of Mellington.
"He had a pretty good day... it's nice having him up there."
Ruckman Nathan Twigg returned to action with the Bears and was one of his club's best players.
The Bears had a three-way ruck rotation between Twigg, Justin Laird and Orion Downing.
"It was great to get Twiggy back there for his first game at the club for a couple of years,'' Wilkinson said.
"He kicked a couple of goals and played pretty well."
Midfielder/forward Nash Kemp, who also played his first game of the season, had a strong impact for the Bears.
Calivil's best were Lewis Fisher, Cody Thompson, Hamish Wall and Sam Maher.
"The second quarter we played some good footy and got back into the game,'' Dennis said.
"The game was still on the line at three quarter-time, but we got overrun in the final quarter. Some tried bodies didn't help.
"We're a young team so we'll take positives out of it. Our stoppage work was good, particularly in the second quarter.
"For three quarters we were pretty competitive; it was just that final quarter that was disappointing."
Inglewood saw off a stunning Mitiamo comeback to win its third game of the season.
A strong first-half put the Blues on track for a comfortable win, but the Superoos produced arguably their best half of the season in the second-half.
From six goals behind, Mitiamo got inside two goals of Inglewood in the last quarter before the Blues kicked the final two goals of the game to win, 15.10 (100) to 12.7 (79).
"It was a tough slog,'' Inglewood coach Fergus Payne said.
"We got out to a good six or seven goal lead after playing some good footy in the second quarter, but we didn't play to our potential in the second-half.
"We made some crucial mistakes.... Mitiamo got a run on, but thankfully we were able to curb them just enough."
Midfielder/forwards Daniel Polack and Liam Marciano kicked four goals each to help get the Blues over the line.
Payne said the win was a valuable learning experience for his young side.
"As a coaching group we've been talking about the fact that everyone has to come ready to perform regardless of who we're playing,'' Payne said.
Zach Morrison, Brayden Baines, Ryan Duncan and Liam Shiell were best for a Mitiamo side that was much improved.
After four-straight losses to start the season, Newbridge broke through for its first win of 2024 when it outclassed MGYCW.
The Maroons held the Eagles goalless for three of the four quarters in a commanding 17.11 (113) to 3.7 (25) victory.
Newbridge set the tone for the day with goals to none in the opening quarter and by half-time led 43-0.
The Eagles kicked all three of their goals for the day in a competitive third term effort.
However, the home side regained control in the last term and completed a resounding win with 6.4 to 0.2.
Half-back Dylan Lloyd was outstanding for the Maroons, while Thomas Hobson kicked three goals and had plenty of the ball in his first game of the season.
Caleb Sanders and Tyler McLeod were strong contributors for Newbridge.
The Eagles were best served by Grayson Brown, Ed Crisp and Josh Worsley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.