Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bears, Bridgewater on the rebound from defeat in key LVFNL contest

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 9 2024 - 1:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine midfielder Harry Gadsden drives his side into attack against Marong. Picture by Darren Howe
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine midfielder Harry Gadsden drives his side into attack against Marong. Picture by Darren Howe

Bears Lagoon-Serpentine coach Jake Wilkinson is looking forward to how his team responds to its first loss of the LVFNL season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.