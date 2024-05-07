Pyramid Hill shows the power of community club support with 36 shaved heads

THE supportive nature of sporting clubs to those in need of it was on show last Saturday night in the form of 36 shaved heads at the Pyramid Hill Football-Netball Club.
The Bulldogs raised $6500 through a head shave for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, with the initiative inspired by the club's netball operations manager Rohan Broad, who in February was diagnosed with a rare form of Mantle cell lymphoma.
The 36 who had their heads shaved featured a blend of players, coaches, committee members and club supporters, with Rohan's family, and the Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation, blown away by the level of support.
"The club has just been the biggest help right from the get-go of dad's diagnosis... from taking over the running of the farm to events like Saturday night, the club has been an enormous support," Rohan's daughter, Jordann, said this week.
"Without hesitation the club has taken over things like the cropping and looking after the sheep, they have covered's dad's netball roles and have just looked after our family beautifully.
"I don't know where we'd be without the support of the club; it has been such a big help lately and we'd be a bit lost without them... Pyramid Hill is a very special club."
Among the 36 who had their heads shaved on Saturday night was president Bruce Moon.
"This is the true value of being involved in community sport. It's moments like these that remind us of the power of unity, compassion and support within our club and beyond," Moon said.
Also having her head shaved was Rohan's mother Glenys Broad.
"Everyone got very emotional when she got up to volunteer to have her head shaved... it was a massive surprise," Jordann said.
"We ended up shaving 36 heads and I just received a phone call from Angela Hunter from Peter Mac who said she had never seen a headshave on that scale before.
"She was amazed by the effort of a small rural club."
Pyramid Hill continues its season in the Loddon Valley league this Saturday when it plays an away game against Mitiamo in round five.
