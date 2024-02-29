Driscoll's Victorian Volunteer of Year accolade a "team effort"

FOR Lauren Driscoll, being named the Good Sports Victorian Volunteer of the Year is a reflection on the entire Pyramid Hill Football-Netball Club rather than herself.
Driscoll was awarded the Volunteer of the Year accolade this week at Parliament House in Canberra.
While humbled to have received the award, Driscoll describes it as very much a team effort for all involved with Pyramid Hill in the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
"This award is definitely a team effort of collective volunteers and a reflection on the Pyramid Hill Football-Netball Club as a whole," Driscoll said on Friday.
"The club is a really important part of the community and its wellbeing and we've seen in recent times with things like flooding that sporting clubs are much more than just winning and losing.
"When I think about the football-netball club, to me it represents a village that is the type of place I want my kids to grow up around.
"I recognise the importance of a sporting club in the overall health of a community and the importance that it has for young people growing up and our club is one that puts the community first.
"The club is also one that provides a platform for people to grow, learn and develop their skills."
This award is definitely a team effort of collective volunteers and a reflection on the Pyramid Hill Football-Netball Club as a whole- Lauren Driscoll
The national Good Sports Awards celebrate Australia's best community sporting clubs and volunteers for their commitment to building healthy and inclusive club environments, as well as their work with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sports program in tackling topics such as alcohol, illicit drugs, smoking, mental health and safe transport.
Pyramid Hill secretary Jan Hickmott described Driscoll as a long-term passionate Good Sports advocate who was committed to creating a welcoming environment at the club.
"Lauren takes on many roles within the club including social media manager, grant writer, netball umpire and player and we are incredibly lucky to have such a passionate, loyal and capable person," Hickmott said.
"Lauren is also a committed advocate for the responsible service of alcohol, mental wellbeing, safety and inclusion.
"A teacher and natural leader, Lauren is enthusiastic, passionate and committed in everything she does."
A teacher and natural leader, Lauren is enthusiastic, passionate and committed in everything she does- Jan Hickmott
Driscoll being named the Good Sports Victorian Volunteer of the Year continues a run of recent accolades for Pyramid Hill at the Good Sports Awards.
In both 2019 and 2021 Pyramid Hill was awarded the Good Sports National Safe Transport Award for the club's commitment to promoting road safety on rural roads.
"The Good Sports Awards are the ultimate trophy for any Good Sports club," Alcohol and Drug Foundation Victorian manager Mona Malouf said.
"Every year we get to celebrate incredible work being done by dedicated volunteers in community sport and this year is no different.
"These award recipients are shining examples of the Good Sports program, which is helping build a healthier sporting nation by supporting clubs to be the very best they can be."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.