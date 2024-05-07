Bendigo Strikers plot another Victorian Netball League upset against Hawks

ANOTHER golden opportunity looms for the Bendigo Strikers to make a massive splash in the Victorian Netball League championship on Wednesday night.
Coming off their best win of the season to date over VNL powerhouse Melbourne University Lightning, the Strikers have Hawks and fifth-place on the ladder in their sights.
The Strikers leapfrogged the Lightning into sixth spot following a stirring two-goal win over their rival last Wednesday night, and will get the chance to do the same to the Hawks if they can manage a win.
It's a prospect that has Strikers coach Tracey Brereton and her players bristling with excitement.
"It's hard not to get excited when you look at things like that," she said.
"I'm sure Hawks will be disappointed with a bit of their output in the last few games.
"They drew with Warriors, which they wouldn't be happy about, and then Geelong got over the top of them last week (by two goals).
"You'd rather be us coming off a win than coming off a loss, when you are taking them on.
"But Hawks are a very solid team. They have a really solid goaling end with Kaylia Stanton - she doesn't miss. She shoots regularly in the 90 per cent region.
"And they have some really aggressive defenders that have a good hunt.
"We'll certainly have our work cut out for us."
One advantage the Strikers do have against the Hawks, compared with most of their rivals, they did get an early look at them during the pre-season, with the two teams playing a pair of practice matches in Bendigo in February.
But given the changes in both line-ups since, with the Strikers missing four players in total through injury last week against the Lightning, Brereton was unclear on just how much could be gleaned from their pre-season clashes.
"I can remember and know a few things they liked and didn't like and other bits and pieces," she said.
"But it was so long ago. A lot can and has happened since then."
The Strikers will again place plenty of trust in their stifling defence, which is being well led by Sandhurst's Ruby Turner and Charlotte Sexton, with support at wing defence from Heather Oliver and Chelsea Sartori.
Bendigo ranks second in the league in defence, conceding an average of 50.5 goals per game.
Only ladder leaders Boroondara Express (48.8) have a lower goals against average.
The Strikers limited the Express to 45 goals in their April 28 clash in Bendigo, easily their lowest score of the season.
Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling says his side will be looking to build on the improvement they have shown over the last few weeks when they tackle Hawks.
While they have been unable to add to their lone victory over the Western Warriors on April 17, the Strikers have since been gallant in defeats to the Boroondara Express and Melbourne University Lightning, in a sign things are starting to come together.
They will need to raise the bar again, with the Hawks sitting atop the 23-and-under ladder with eight wins and a draw from their nine matches.
Cowling said a solid performance last Wednesday night against the Lightning, who are second on the ladder with seven wins, one draw and a loss, showed exactly what his side was capable of producing.
"They (Hawks) are a tough team, on that same level as MU (Lightning)," he said.
"The beauty of Hawks is that we did play them in pre-season, so we do know what to expect.
"They've got big bodies, they are strong, physical and skilful, which adds up to a tough game.
"But I think we did show last week that we can match it against these top teams.
"Credit to the girls last week, they had crammed a lot of netball into their previous two weeks, but they didn't show they were too tired.
"It has been a pretty hectic schedule with all of the girls playing Saturday netball as well, but we gave them a Sunday off training just to rest up a bit and be ready to fire on Wednesday night."
The Strikers will go into their clash with plenty of players in good form.
Chloe Langley produced one of her best games in Strikers' colours against the Lightning and backed it up with a big performance for Kangaroo Flat against Golden Square on Saturday.
Fellow goaler Torie Skrijel was on-song for Gisborne in a win against South Bendigo on Saturday, while the midcourt combination of Shae Clifford and Mackenzie Dwyer is clicking on all cylinders for the Strikers.
