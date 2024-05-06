Strathdale gives Shepparton South a dose of the Blues

Strathdale caused one of the biggest upsets in CV League One history when it defeated Shepparton South on Sunday.
The Blues, who had been on the wrong end of some thumpings from Shepparton South in recent seasons, stunned the home side 4-2.
It was the Blues' first win over Shepparton South since they won 2-0 in the 2019 finals series.
For rookie coach Kane Goldsworthy, the big win was reward for the hard work his group put in during the off-season and the early stages of the new season.
"We played well as a team and everyone played their role,'' he said.
"It was a massive dogfight, but we dug deep and stuck to our game plan.
"To get the three points was huge for us."
Luke Roberts and Ethan Basilewsky caused havoc out wide for the Blues, while Jon Bryers was a key linkman in the Blues' attacking chain.
The star of the win was midfielder Keian Tramm.
"Keian played unbelievably well,'' Goldsworthy said.
"He took on the best players in their midfield, nutmegged them, chipped the ball over their heads, at shots from outside of the 18-yard box and at the end took on three defenders and the keeper to score the sealer for us."
Roberts, skipper Jack Lawrence and Dean Vlaeminck were the other scorers for a new-look Blues' squad.
"We've lost players and we've gained a couple,'' Goldsworthy said.
"We got a few older players back that played at Strathdale in the past and they've stepped up.
"Jack Lawrence, our captain, scored a goal at the weekend and has led very well as our centre back after having two years off.
"Tom Davies used to play centre midfield in the reserves and was a fringe senior player. In a pre-season game we slotted him into right-back and he's been one of our best players this year so far."
The Blues have two wins and one draw from three games and sit in third place on the ladder behind the unbeaten Tatura and Eaglehawk.
Shepparton South slipped to fifth on the ladder and is already six points behind the top-two teams.
Eaglehawk needed all its experience and class to see off a gallant Spring Gully on Saturday night.
Two quick goals midway through the second half from Alex Caldow and Keegan Smyth broke the deadlock and set up a hard-fought 2-0 win.
"Spring Gully were good - they're an organised, energetic side,'' Hawks' co-coach Smyth said.
"The first-half was very tough. They pressed us really well and we struggled to find avenues to break through them.
"In the second-half we changed things a little bit and we tried to lift our intensity.
"We were much better in the second-half. Caldow scored a nice goal from outside of the box to give us the lead."
Smyth followed with a classy header from a corner and then the Hawks shut the game down in the final 15 minutes.
While the Reds didn't take any points from the game, it was a pleasing performance from their young group against one of the elite teams of the competition.
Tatura is on top of the table after seeing off Shepparton United 2-1.
A second-half brace from Thomas Leech was enough for the Ibises to gain a third-straight win to start the championship season.
Mohammed Al-Gazaly scored United's lone goal for the game.
Epsom remains winless after drawing 2-2 with League One newcomers Shepparton SC.
Two goals from Cooper Arkinstall gave the Scorpions a 2-1 advantage at the break, but Epsom couldn't hold off the home side in the second-half.
Substitute Dhiya Al Mugotir levelled the scores for Shepparton SC in the second-half.
The cream rose to the top in round three of the League One Women championship.
Spring Gully, Strathfieldsaye Colts United and La Trobe Uni scored 20 goals between in three emphatic victories.
Gully blew Eaglehawk out of the water in the first-half of their clash at Stanley Avenue.
The home side had four goals on the board before the break and cruised to a 6-1 win that sealed the club the annual Trewhella Cup trophy that the Reds and Hawks battle for.
The absence of injured star striker Letesha Bawden did little to hinder the Reds' scoring ability.
Paige Conder scored a hat-trick, Abbey Reid added two goals and Ally Van Dalen found the back of the net in her first championship game of the season.
"We played really well in the first-half,'' Red's coach Simon Smith said.
"A lot of the things we've been working on at training came off on the park which is always pleasing to see.
"A couple of the goals we scored were really good, some planned moves that we worked on at training.
"We switched things around in the second-half and gave some younger players some minutes and I thought they played well."
Reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United outclassed Kyneton 9-0.
Maddie Ridsdale dominated with four goals, while the in-form Zoe Cail and Bridget Chamberlain scored twice each. MIchelle Duffy doubled her goal output for the season.
Shannon Fox and Courtney Hingston led La Trobe Uni to an impressive 5-0 win over Shepparton South.
Fox and Hingston scored twice each as the Eagles established themselves as a genuine finals contender.
The closest game of the round was at Tatura where the home side fell 2-1 to Shepparton United.
Two goals from Rosemarene Legalo put United in front and Tara Ambrosini scored the Ibises only goal.
After three rounds, Strathfieldsaye Colts United is on top of the table on goal difference ahead of Spring Gully.
La Trobe Uni and Shepparton United are three points adrift in third and fourth place.
