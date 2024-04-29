Borough's hot start to season, Colts women eye more trophies

Two wins, 10 goals scored and no goals conceded - it's been a dream start to the League One Men championship for Eaglehawk.
After disposing of Epsom 5-0 in week one, the Borough repeated the dose with a 5-0 home win over Shepparton SC on Saturday night.
The visitors kept Eaglehawk at bay for the first 45 minutes, but once the deadlock was broken in the second-half the floodgates opened.
Jesse Matthews poured in a hat-trick for Eaglehawk and Alex Caldow added a brace.
"They probably got under our skin at one point because we were playing well, but weren't scoring goals,'' Eaglehawk co-coach Sunday Dingkar said.
"It clicked for us in the second-half, we were clinical with our chances.
"Jesse Matthews stepped up and scored three goals and it's good to have Alex Caldow back in the team. He scored a couple of goals and he gives us a different type of player in the front three next to Jesse and Caden Meeks.
"Shepparton pressed us at points, but as the game wore on they sat back and we took advantage.".
Shepparton SC's cause wasn't helped in the second-half when they were reduced to 10 men after a red card offence, but by then the Hawks were already on top.
The highlight for the Hawks was one of Caldow's goals, which came via a cheeky back heel.
While the Borough has made a brilliant start, the same can't be said for Epsom.
The Scorpions were hammered 7-0 by reigning champions Tatura on Sunday.
The Ibises were ruthless, with Fraser Gosstray's hat-trick delighting the Tatura fans.
Epsom has conceded 12 goals in two games and desperately needs some points out of next Sunday's trip to Shepparton SC.
Traditional rivals Strathdale and Spring Gully scored six goals between them in a thrilling round two battle.
The Blues and Reds shared the points in an eventful 3-3 draw at Beischer Park.
Strathdale appeared on track for the three points when it took a 2-1 advantage into the second-half.
However, the young Reds found their mojo early in the second-half and levelled the scores through Ewan Dawson.
Both teams found the back of the net again in a frantic final 20 minutes and a draw was probably a fitting result.
Josh Woods scored twice for the Reds, while Strathdale's goals were scored by Kane Goldsworthy, Lonain Burnett and Ethan Basilewsky.
Shepparton South proved too good for Shepparton United in a fiery Shepparton derby.
South won 4-2 in a game where three players were shown red cards.
United were reduced to nine men after the sending off of Ermal Marku and Zulfiqar Alizada, while South lost central defender Nathan Radevski.
Jamie De Smit, coach Lewis Coyle, Joel Aitken and substitute Pratik Sharma got on the scoresheet for South, while Willie Sauiluma scored both of United's goals.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United coach Julian Miles-Keogh is confident his squad will challenge for a third-straight title.
The two-time defending champions lost some key players in the off-season, none more important than star midfielder Rebecca Berry who is playing VPL for Keilor Park.
Despite the turnover of players, Colts have started the championship season with two wins, including a 5-1 win over Tatura on Sunday.
"We've lost some experienced players, but we feel as though we've replenished our squad a bit,'' Miles-Keogh said.
"The players we've picked up are players that have played with other people in our squad before at rep level or at other clubs.
"There's some synergy there that's only going to get better as the season goes on, which is comforting.
"Those relationships will help us really improve as we get deeper into the season. It's going to be challenging because it looks like clubs across the competition have improved this year."
Sunday's win over the Ibises was set up by a blistering four-goal burst in the first-half.
Teen sensation Zoe Cail scored a hat-trick for Colts and Bridget Chamberlain and Michelle Duffy added the other two goals.
"Bridget Chamberlain probably had her best game in Colts colours, she was instrumental in the midfield along with Louise McColl and Michelle Duffy,'' Miles-Keogh said.
"Zoe Cail was relentless and she was all class in the way she took her chances."
Colts' biggest challenger over the past couple of years - Spring Gully - made it two wins from as many games in a clinical 4-0 win over La Trobe University.
Seen as a potentially dangerous game for Spring Gully after the Uni students scored a strong first-up win in round one, the Reds showed their class with a strong all-round performance.
They controlled the midfield and closed down attacks from the Eagles.
Despite the absence of striker Letesha Bawden, the Reds found the back of the net four times - two to Abbey Reid and one each to Bella Goggin and Madeline White.
Eaglehawk opened its account for 2024 with a 3-0 home win over Kyneton.
The star of the show was Eaglehawk's Jess Dover, who scored a hat-trick.
Dover has five goals in two games to be equal with Zoe Cail as the league's leading scorer.
A second-half goal from Bethany Oliver was enough for Shepparton United to get the three points against Shepparton South.
Hot favourites going into the game, Shepparton United had to work hard for the victory against a Shepparton South side that has improved significantly from 2023.
