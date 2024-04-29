Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Borough's hot start to season, Colts women eye more trophies

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 29 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully striker Josh Woods tries to get his head to the ball in front of Strathdale keeper Ben Kennard. Picture by Adam Bourke
Spring Gully striker Josh Woods tries to get his head to the ball in front of Strathdale keeper Ben Kennard. Picture by Adam Bourke

Two wins, 10 goals scored and no goals conceded - it's been a dream start to the League One Men championship for Eaglehawk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.