Woorinen and Castlemaine still the two teams to beat in the CVFLW

Sandhurst made one of the toughest away trips in the CVFLW on Sunday and was shown they still have a way to go to challenge the best sides.
Despite a brilliant start to 2024 for the new side, the Dragons were humbled by last year's grand finalists, Woorinen 21.10 (136) to 4.3 (27).
The Dragons have begun their life as a senior women's footy entity with a pair of wins and 100-point losses to the top two seeds in the competition.
Woorinen appears to be in a battle with Golden Square over who is Castlemaine's biggest challenger this season, but we'll have to wait until round eight to see them face off.
The defeat knocked Sandhurst out of the top four, but they do have a game in hand and a superior percentage on Bendigo Thunder, who sits above them.
The Dragons fought hard early and went into quarter time having kicked two goals to the Tigers' five.
From that point, it was all one-way traffic, as the Tigers scored 16 goals to two for the remainder of the afternoon.
Meanwhile, Castlemaine registered another 100-point belting, this time over Eaglehawk.
Four of the reigning back-to-back premiers' five wins so far in 2024 have been by more than a ton.
Similar to the Tigers vs. Dragons game, Eaglehawk was in the contest early, going into quarter time two points down, before the Magpies tightened their vice to triumph 19.13 (127) to 3.0 (18).
Golden Square recorded the biggest win of the weekend in a 29.25 (199) to 0.0 (0) thumping of Marong.
Isabella Ayre (seven) and Paynton Jolliffe (six) combined for 13 goals.
White Hills forfeited its match against Bendigo Thunder.
