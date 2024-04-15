First win for Dragons while Magpies affirm flag favouritism

Sandhurst brought up its maiden CVFLW seniors victory at the second time of asking on Sunday, demolishing fellow newcomers Marong 26.21 (177) to 0.0 (0) at Malone Park.
After being tasked with the toughest assignment in the CVFLW in round one - Castlemaine - the Dragons took their first real opportunity for a win with both hands.
Dragons coach Andrew Saladino said the win has significantly boosted the confidence on his side.
"It was a massive win for the girls," Saladino said.
"We were a little bit flat about our performance from the week before, and heading in, we weren't too sure how we'd go against another new side, but we'd been training well, so it was nice to get some reward.
"A lot of work has gone into this team, and plenty of the players have played a big part behind the scenes.
"I don't think the club was expecting too much on the field in our first year, but it was great to see all the parents and fans pleased to know we'll be competitive this season.
"We've got some good players and now know where we're at, so it was great for the group's confidence."
The Dragons were wasteful early, kicking 2.7 (19) in the opening term, but they put the game to bed by halftime, breaking out to a 69-point lead.
Chelsea Reeves kicked eight while midfielder Lily Campbell slotted five and was voted best afield in a midfield brigade that Saladino was heavily impressed with.
"We got on top in the midfield, and last week we pointed out we were absolutely belted in there, so that was a big focus throughout the week to clean up our shape around the footy," Saladino said.
"Amanda Carrod got lots of the ball and hit the scoreboard while Lily Campbell kicked five as a goalkicking midfielder.
"Piper Dunlop was awesome in the ruck, and to her credit, she was good against Castlemaine as well, winning most of the taps, so her first two games have been great."
Looking at other results around the CVFLW from round two, the Dragons can confidently say that they should be competitive against other established sides, barring Castlemaine.
The Magpies thrashed Woorinen 20.14 (134) to 3.6 (24) in the grand final rematch in an ominous statement that this season could be another cakewalk for the back-to-back premiers.
It was a similar margin to what the Dragons lost by (117 points) last week.
"We're well aware the gap between us and Castlemaine is big, but I think we should be right in most games against the rest of the competition," Saladino said.
"Against Castlemaine, we only had 16 available due to injuries and holidays, so looking at the scores around the league and how we went against them in round one does give us confidence we should be competitive."
Golden Square was the other big winner of round two, thrashing Eaglehawk 11.9 (75) to 2.5 (17) at Canterbury Park on Friday night.
Meanwhile, Bendigo Thunder bounced back from its opening-round defeat with a 45-point victory over North Bendigo.
