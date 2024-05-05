Herbert savours more LIV Golf team success with Ripper GC

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert celebrated more team success with Ripper GC at LIV Singapore.
One week after winning the LIV Golf team event for the first time at LIV Adelaide, Ripper GC backed up with another victory in Singapore, shooting 32-under par for the tournament.
Herbert, Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones finished three shots clear of Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC.
Smith and Herbert tied for second in the individual event at 13-under par - two shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.
After shooting rounds of 68 and 68 on the opening two days, Herbert entered Sunday's final round in contention for the individual title.
He opened the day four shots behind Koepka, but a poor day of ball striking put paid to his chances.
He bogeyed the opening hole, made his only birdie for the day on the par-five fourth and then had a double bogey on the par-four sixth.
Crucially, Herbert didn't let his bad start turn into a blowout.
He steadied the ship with seven-straight pars before making a bogey on the 14th hole.
He concluded his round with four pars in a row and then celebrated with his team-mates as the Rippers topped the podium for the second-straight week.
Smith paid tribute to Herbert after Sunday's final round, stating the Bendigo golfer's addition had been a key reason behind Ripper GC's team success.
"I think we just keep pushing each other," Smith said.
"I think Herbie has been a great addition, obviously. He's got that young blood and he wants everyone to do well. He keeps pushing the old boys. It's a really good mix of golfers we've got and a really good mix of personalities. We all just gel really well."
Individually, Herbert finished tied for 27th at five-under par overall.
The next LIV event is in Houston from June 7-9.
