Lucas Herbert's amazing round secures Neangar Park Pro-Am victory

Lucas Herbert has played Neangar Park Golf Club hundreds of times over the past two decades, but he's never played it as well as he did in Thursday's Pro-Am.
With the course set up at its toughest, Herbert overcame jet lag to fire a sensational 10-under par 61 and win the Neangar Park Pro-Am by four shots.
The LIV golf star equalled the club's course record - ironically also shot by his Pro-Am playing partner Morten Hafkamp last Saturday when he fired a 61 in the final round of the club championship.
Herbert had one eagle - a hole out for a two on the par-four first - nine birdies and one bogey as he claimed his home course's feature event for the second-straight year.
"I shot 10-under par when I was about 17, so it was nice to renew that one,'' Herbert, who only arrived in Bendigo from Miami the night before the event, said.
"I had a vague idea that I was close, but I was using today to work on some processes that I've been trying to put in place the last few weeks.
"I got to the last hole and I realised that if I made a birdie I'd tie the course record.
"I wasn't too focused on it. I tried to stay in my lane and work on things rather than worry about the scores."
Herbert played the opening nine holes in five-under par to race to the top of the leaderboard.
He started the day with a brilliant eagle on the par-four first hole.
His tee shot finished about 60m short of the green just in the right rough.
His lob wedge landed just short of the pin bounced twice and fell into the hole for an eagle two.
An uncharacteristic poor second shot from the right rough resulted in Herbert making a bogey on the short par-four second hole.
After making a par on the par-three third hole, Herbert reeled off four birdies in his next five holes to be five-under par.
He made a par on the par-five ninth hole to make the turn in the lead by one shot from Younger.
A par on the par-three 10th hole was followed by a regulation birdie on the par-five 11th hole.
He made a solid par on the 12th and produced his sixth birdie of the day on the short par-four 13th.
Herbert was unable to make birdies on the 14th and 15th, so he needed to birdie his final three holes to shoot 61.
He holed a great birdie putt on 16, narrowly missed a chip-in for eagle on the par-five 17th and safely tapped in for birdie.
Much to the amazement of local members, Herbert's drive on the last hole carried the bunkers on the right and finished in the gully about 70m short of the green.
He flicked a wedge to within two metres of the pin and calmly made the putt to sign for a 61.
Josh Younger finished runner-up in the Evolution Copy Print Solutions-backed event after shooting a six-under par 65, while Wade Lowrie was third at four-under par.
The best scores of the morning groups were three-under par 68s from Adam Burdett and Finlay Bellingham.
Bendigo's Kris Mueck fired a two-over par 73, which included two birdies and four bogeys.
Herbert will be the man to beat again in Friday's Symes Motors BMW Axedale Pro-Am.
The pro golfers will take part in a special hole-in-one competition from 9am, while the tournament starts at 10am.
