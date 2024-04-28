Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

All good things must come to an end: Braves women's win streak over at 33

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated April 28 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Liam O'Brien in action against Ringwood in Sunday's NBL1 men's match against Ringwood at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo's Liam O'Brien in action against Ringwood in Sunday's NBL1 men's match against Ringwood at Red Energy Arena. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

THE Bendigo Braves women's remarkable run of 33-consecutive wins came to an end at the hands of Sandringham in the NBL1 on Saturday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.