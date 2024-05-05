Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Review

Bulldogs take care of another HDFNL flag challenger to remain undefeated

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 5 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo celebrates one of Jordan Ford's six goals against White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
North Bendigo celebrates one of Jordan Ford's six goals against White Hills on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

NORTH Bendigo has established itself as the Heathcote District league's premiership favourite after beating another of its flag rivals for the second week in a row on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.