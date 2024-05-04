SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region: MAY 4

Sandhurst 54.23 (347) def Maryborough 2.2 (14).
Gisborne 28.18 (186) def South Bendigo 4.7 (31).
Golden Square 15.16 (106) def Kangaroo Flat 3.11 (29).
Eaglehawk 12.16 (88) def Castlemaine 6.10 (46).
North Bendigo 20.7 (127) def White Hills 15.11 (101).
Colbinabbin 11.13 (79) def Huntly 8.7 (55).
LBU 13.10 (88) def Mount Pleasant 7.10 (52).
Heathcote 16.21 (117) def Elmore 8.5 (53).
Pyramid Hill 11.9 (75) def Bridgewater 3.4 (22).
Marong 20.5 (125) def BL-Serpentine 13.9 (87).
Inglewood 14.11 (95) def Newbridge 10.10 (70).
Calivil United 15.10 (100) def Mitiamo 11.8 (74).
Wycheproof-Narraport 12.13 (85) def Charlton 7.5 (47).
Birchip-Watchem 15.6 (96) def Sea Lake Nandaly 12.11 (83).
Nullawil 16.13 (109) def St Arnaud 5.7 (37).
Wedderburn 17.15 (117) def Boort 10.8 (68).
Dunolly 9.13 (67) def Avoca 6.3 (39).
Maldon 25.17 (167) def Campbells Creek 7.2 (44).
Carisbrook 12.7 (79) def Newstead 7.10 (52).
Lexton 13.3 (81) def Maryborough Giants 10.8 (68).
Harcourt 10.16 (76) def Trentham 10.14 (74).
Natte Bealiba 16.15 (111) def Navarre 3.1 (19).
A GRADE: Gisborne 61 def South Bendigo 37, Eaglehawk 54 def Castlemaine 33, Kangaroo Flat 90 def Golden Square 35.
A RESERVE: Castlemaine 41 def Eaglehawk 40, Gisborne 69 def South Bendigo 27, Maryborough 49 def Sandhurst 43, Kangaroo Flat 43 def Golden Square 36.
B GRADE: Eaglehawk 46 def Castlemaine 35, Gisborne 61 def South Bendigo 30, Sandhurst 73 def Maryborough 24, Kangaroo Flat 56 def Golden Square 39.
B RESERVE: Kangaroo Flat 61 def Golden Square 25, Sandhurst 87 def Maryborough 13, Eaglehawk 73 def Castlemaine 43, Gisborne 53 def South Bendigo 27.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 85 def Kangaroo Flat 18, Sandhurst 73 def Maryborough 25, Gisborne 51 def South Bendigo 47, Castlemaine 52 def Eaglehawk 27.
A GRADE: Elmore 69 def Heathcote 37, White Hills 59 def North Bendigo 38, Colbinabbin 61 def Huntly 28, LBU 62 def Mount Pleasant 37.
A RESERVE: Mount Pleasant 51 def LBU 48, Huntly 51 def Colbinabbin 47, Elmore 64 def Heathcote 18, White Hills 42 def North Bendigo 27,
B GRADE: Heathcote 49 def Elmore 43, Huntly 50 def Colbinabbin 22, LBU 49 def Mount Pleasant 47, White Hills 45 def North Bendigo 31.
B RESERVE: Elmore 34 def Heathcote 31, Huntly 63 def Colbinabbin 35, White Hills 63 def North Bendigo 35, LBU 47 def Mount Pleasant 46.
UNDER-17: White Hills 35 def North Bendigo 21, Mount Pleasant 44 def LBU 31, Huntly 41 def Colbinabbin 39.
UNDER-15: Elmore 41 def Heathcote 31, Mount Pleasant 49 def LBU 39, White Hills 65 def North Bendigo 15, Huntly 49 def Colbinabbin 26.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 26 def Elmore 25, LBU 45 def Mount Pleasant 12, North Bendigo 29 def White Hills 22, Huntly 45 def Colbinabbin 18.
A GRADE: BL-Serpentine 51 def Marong 46, Pyramid Hill 55 def Bridgewater 39, Newbridge 58 def Inglewood 21, Mitiamo 87 def Calivil United 21.
B GRADE: Marong 65 def Mitiamo 45, Newbridge 58 def Bridgewater 27, Pyramid Hill 42 def BL-Serpentine 25, Maiden Gully YCW 54 def Calivil United 42.
C GRADE: Marong 44 def BL-Serpentine 43, Newbridge 59 def Inglewood 16, Pyramid Hill 31 dr Bridgewater 31, Mitiamo 57 def Calivil United 24.
C RESERVE: Marong 76 def BL-Serpentine 35, Newbridge 59 def Inglewood 19, Pyramid Hill 45 def Bridgewater 35, Mitiamo 29 def Calivil United 12.
17-UNDER: Marong 64 def BL-Serpentine 35, Inglewood 48 def Newbridge 19, Bridgewater 42 def Pyramid Hill 28.
15-UNDER: Marong 32 def BL-Serpentine 16, Bridgewater 46 def Pyramid Hill 18, Calivil United 60 def Mitiamo 24.
13-UNDER: Marong 57 def BL-Serpentine 8, Pyramid Hill 17 def Bridgewater 6, Calivil United 53 def Mitiamo 5.
A GRADE: Charlton 56 def Wycheproof-Narraport 25, Nullawil 47 def St Arnaud 34, Wedderburn 53 def Boort 44, Sea Lake Nandaly 45 def Birchip-Watchem 30.
B GRADE: Charlton 36 def Wycheproof-Narraport 14, Nullawil 67 def St Arnaud 18, Wedderburn 58 def Boort 36, Birchip-Watchem 52 def Sea Lake Nandaly 34.
C GRADE: Charlton 27 def Wycheproof-Narraport 19, Wedderburn 46 def Boort 45, Nullawil 51 def St Arnaud 20, Birchip-Watchem 31 def Sea Lake Nandaly 28.
C RESERVE: Nullawil 56 def St Arnaud 15, Sea Lake Nandaly 66 def Birchip-Watchem 26.
17-UNDER: Nullawil 50 def St Arnaud 26, Wedderburn 46 def Boort 27, Birchip-Watchem 54 def Sea Lake Nandaly 8, Wycheproof-Narraport 26 def Charlton 23.
14-UNDER A: Birchip-Watchem 22 def Sea Lake Nandaly 15, Wycheproof-Narraport 20 def Charlton 19, St Arnaud 24 def Nullawil 23, Boort 27 def Wedderburn 6.
14-UNDER B: Birchip-Watchem 25 def Sea Lake Nandaly 2, Wedderburn 8 def Boort 5.
