Maryborough coach Johnston maintains positive outlook after rough fortnight

Few have had a rougher fortnight in BFNL history than Maryborough in the past 14 days.
A record margin of defeat (333 points) against Sandhurst on Saturday afternoon ended the nightmare stretch, which also included a 258-point defeat by Gisborne and the forfeiting of two reserves games in a row due to low numbers.
The Magpie's recent struggles have been well documented, and it would be easy to assume on the outside that there is no light at the end of the tunnel.
But Magpies co-coach Matt Johnston isn't of that belief.
His side has been decimated by injuries across the first month of the 2024 campaign, and this injury crisis couldn't have come at a worse time when they've faced the two best teams in the competition.
Speaking to the Bendigo Advertiser on Sunday morning, Johnston expressed gratitude for the messages of support the club has received and said things will improve through May.
"We've had a lot of positive messages come through from the Maryborough and wider footy community, which is really pleasing for the club, and to then pass it on to the playing group, so they know they're supported has been nice," Johnston said.
"Our player shortage is well documented at the moment, but with the bye and inter-league bye over the next month, we'll have some guys return from injury.
"We've faced the two sides that will probably play in the grand final in the past fortnight, so there are plenty of positives on the horizon for us as a playing group and club over the next month."
With the return of some senior regulars in the next couple of games, it should help the Magpies reserves numbers.
"We'd like to think that with the guys coming back from injury, it will help fill out our reserves numbers," Johnston said.
"We're working hard to build up more numbers, ideally guys who will be consistent regulars weekly.
"But we understand it might be a week-to-week proposition where we rely on different players depending on whether it's a home or away game."
Despite the record defeats, Johnston said the playing group is sticking together.
Last Tuesday night, instead of training, the group went to Maryborough Highlands Society for a good old-fashioned bonding session.
"We're trying to keep the group together as much as we can," Johnston said.
"It's obviously been a tough fortnight, but the boys are sticking by each other.
"We've got a good group of local boys, especially the younger ones, who are a pretty tight-knit unit."
