Marong, Pyramid Hill shine in LVFNL's battles of the big guns

Reigning premier Marong is the only unbeaten team through four rounds of the Loddon Valley Football Netball League.
The Panthers' impressive 38-point win over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, combined with Pyramid Hill's stunning 53-point win over Bridgewater, saw Marong grab a one-game lead at the top of the table.
Marong saw off the challenge of another flag contender when it outplayed Bears Lagoon-Serpentine in the second half of Saturday's clash at Malone Park.
An eight-goal blitz in the third quarter set up Marong's 20.5 (125) to 13.9 (87) victory.
Just 10 points separated the teams at the main break before the home side took control in the middle of the ground in an eight-goal-to-four third term.
"It was a super win,'' Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"It was about winning the contest today because Serp are really good around the footy with big bodies.
"We were just in front at half-time and then I thought our stoppage and centre clearance work in the third quarter was outstanding.
"I think the stoppages were 12-6 in our favour in the third quarter and on the back of that we had 17 tackles.
"In the third quarter we played with some more dare in our ball movement and I thought our big boys forward of the footy, Ryan Wellington and Kain Robins in particular, looked dangerous and took some good marks."
The Panthers overcame injury adversity to seal the four points.
Number one ruckman Michael Bradbury suffered a suspected broken collarbone early in the second quarter, while key forward Matt Riordan suffered the recurrence of a hamstring injury.
Kyle Manley (suspected broken nose) also left the ground in the second half.
Matt Willox stepped up in the ruck in Bradbury's absence, while key defender Shaun Knott had an entertaining duel with Bears' star forward Josh Mellington.
After a quiet start, Mellington finished the game with six goals.
Farran Priest was best for the Bears, while Tyler Miles played a defensive forward role on Marong key defender Richard Tibbett.
"In the third quarter Marong played a really good brand of footy and we had a lapse,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"If you allow good teams a little bit of rope they'll take it. Aside from that I thought it was a good contest all day."
Pyramid Hill produced an outstanding defensive performance to inflict Bridgewater's first loss of the season.
Under pressure to stay in touch with the top three after a 1-2 start to the season, the Bulldogs put the clamps on the Mean Machine.
Bridgewater failed to score in the first and last quarters as Pyramid Hill surged to a 11.9 (75) to 3.4 (22) victory.
"We played four very solid quarters of football,'' Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"The first 20 minutes were very hot... and slowly we were able to get the game on our terms, we got some good ball movement going and gave our forwards a good look.
"Once we got the ball inside 50, the way we set up behind the ball was probably the best we've done this year."
"It was a very important day for us because we didn't want to be sitting 1-3. Very happy with the result."
Pyramid Hill key defender Tom McGregor proved to be a brick wall that Bridgewater struggled to break down.
His intercept marking was a feature of his best on ground performance.
Dylan Morison restricted Bridgewater star Lachlan Sharp to one goal. With the Mean Machine struggling to get the ball inside 50, Sharp moved to the midfield after the main break.
"Dylan did a very good job on Sharpy in the first half and I think the main thing was we were able to nullify their entries.
"Our midfielders did a very good job and we were able to lock the ball inside our 50."
Bryden Morison was the pick of the Pyramid Hill on-ballers, while ruckman Adrian Holland earned high praise from the coach.
"He didn't come off the ground all day and played ruck all day,'' Fitzpatrick said of Holland.
"With Sidebottom, Brennan and Dundon all missing we were severely lacking in talls.
"I told him he could come off for a break, but he stuck at it and gave us first use of the ball for much of the day."
The Mean Machine have plenty of work to do after falling short at their first major hurdle of the season.
"Pyramid Hill were very good today,'' Bridgewater co-coach Rick Ladson said.
"They made the most of their opportunities and gave us minimal opportunities.
"It was a disappointing day, but there's plenty to learn from it."
Defender Joe Mayes and midfielder Bo Alexander were best for the Mean Machine.
Inglewod broke through for its first win of the season and jumped straight into fifth place on the ladder.
After a couple of tough games against top-three teams to start their season, the Blues responded strongly to defeat Newbridge 14.11 (95) to 10.10 (70).
The Blues led by just three points at the final change, but surged home with six goals in the last quarter.
"We kicked the first two goals of the game, but then we dropped away and Newbridge got on top of us,'' Inglewood coach Fergus Payne said.
"We were probably down by four goals (in the second quarter), but we got back to playing the way that we trained throughout pre-season.
"The boys saw that when we do the right things we can score quickly and they got enjoyment out of that.
"We took care of the ball in the second-half instead of giving it back to them like we did in the first half.
"We have a really young group, so it was great to see them come back like that and they'll get some confidence out of it."
Midfielder Daniel Polack was best for Inglewood, while key forward Keelan Payne kicked five goals.
Co-coach Sam Gale and midfielders Tyler Constable and William Daly were best for the Maroons, who remain winless through four rounds.
A big final term lifted Calivil United to its first win of the season.
The Demons trailed Mitiamo by two points at three quarter-time, but they dominated the final term with five goals to one to win 15.10 (100) to 11.8 (74).
"We had 22 contributors and everyone played their role when they had to,'' an elated Calivil playing coach Anthony Dennis said.
"We let a half-time lead slip, Mitiamo came back at us and we had to respond.
"It was pleasing to see the way the boys did respond in the final quarter. Our structures held up today, which was pleasing after we had five goals kicked us in the final quarter in round one to lose the game."
Dennis was instrumental in the win, kicking four goals in his forward/midfield role.
Lewis Fisher and Cody Thompson were other good players for the Demons.
The rebuilding Superoos looked a great chance of breaking their duck, but couldn't maintain the momentum they built from a super six-goal third quarter.
Luke Lougoon, Jayden Matthews and Brayden Baines were Mitiamo's best players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.