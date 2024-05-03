A marketers dream in the LVFNL as big four face off in marquee match-ups

While it's the two battles featuring the top four teams that have the LVFNL spotlight shining brightly on them, the other two games feature four teams that are all chasing their first wins as Inglewood (8th, 0-2) hosts Newbridge (6th, 0-3) and Calivil United (9th, 0-2) takes on Mitiamo (7th, 0-2), with these the type of "eight point" matches that are going to prove so critical down the track in the fight for fifth spot.