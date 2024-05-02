Daniel Jackson taking reins as new Bendigo Spirit general manager

FORMER NBL player Daniel Jackson has been appointed the new general manager of the Bendigo Spirit.
Jackson takes the reins as general manager from the outgoing David Ingham, who had been in the role since 2022.
Jackson's playing career on the court included a stint in the NBL from 2007 to 2013 with the Woolongong Hawks, with whom he played 120 games.
Post his playing career Jackson has worked in a variety of administrative roles at Basketball ACT, which has included executive manager of group operations and head of competitions and game development.
Jackson has also served as the operations manager for the Canberra Capitals in the WNBL from 2018 to 2021 and most recently as the general manager for the Launceston Tornadoes in the NBL1.
The Capitals won two championships (2018-19 and 2019-20) while Jackson was operations manager.
Those Canberra championship teams included two of the Bendigo Spirit's stars in Kelsey Griffin and Kelly Wilson.
"I am truly honoured to become a part of the Bendigo basketball community and take on the role of general manager with this great club," Jackson said on Thursday.
"Bendigo has a fantastic basketball culture across all levels and I'm excited to immerse myself in this community.
"Our goal is to build a highly competitive team for the upcoming season that the entire community can rally behind and I can't wait to get started and contribute to the ongoing success of the Spirit, both on and off the court."
Jackson will begin in the role in mid-May.
"Daniel's extensive experience as a player and administrator, particularly in the WNBL, makes him the perfect fit for our club as we continue to grow and strive for our third championship," SEN Teams chief executive officer Richard Simkiss said.
Jackson takes on the general manager role of the Spirit with the club having now missed the WNBL finals for the past nine seasons.
The Spirit has had winning 11-10 records in Kennedy Kereama's pair of seasons as coach the past two years, but that hasn't been enough to break their finals drought having finished sixth and fifth.
