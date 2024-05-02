Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Daniel Jackson taking reins as new Bendigo Spirit general manager

May 2 2024 - 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly-appointed Bendigo Spirit general manager Daniel Jackson will start in the role in mid-May.
Newly-appointed Bendigo Spirit general manager Daniel Jackson will start in the role in mid-May.

FORMER NBL player Daniel Jackson has been appointed the new general manager of the Bendigo Spirit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.