University club races to honour Andy Buchanan, Tracy Wilson

BENDIGO University Athletics Club will honour two of its finest competitors in this Saturday's racing in Flora Hill.
The second running of the Andy Buchanan Invitational is tipped to draw plenty of runners to race a variety of distances.
A big afternoon of racing includes the Tracy Wilson Memorial 3km.
The 33-year-old achieved the seventh-fastest time by an Australian in a marathon.
Qualifying mark for the Paris Olympics is 2:08.10.
Several runners who are coached by Buchanan will contest the Bendigo University Pride event.
The 7.6km which includes prizes for open, 40-plus, 50-plus and 60-plus will start at 2pm at La Trobe University on Edwards Road.
The Tracy Wilson Memorial 3km also starts at 2pm and includes prizes for open, under-16 and under-12.
A 1km race for open, under-10, under-8 and under-6 will start at 3.10pm.
Athletes who are under-8 can race from 3.30pm in a 500m event.
On-line registration closes Friday night.
On day registration closes 15 minutes before race start time.
Racing in the Hamburg Marathon for a third time, Buchanan jumped up Australia's fastest time list for the marathon in last Sunday's classic.
The list is led by Brett Robinson who ran 42.2km in 2:07.1 in Fukoka, Japan in 2022.
Next is Patrick Tiernan, 2:07.45, in Houston this year.
The legendary Robert de Castella ran the Boston Marathon in 2:07.51 in 1986.
Ballarat great Steve Moneghetti achieved a time of 2:08.16 in the 1990 Berlin Marathon.
Sixth place is held by Derek Clayton, 2:08.33 set in 1969 in Antwerp, Belgium.
