Star wars trivia, collectibles and miners cottage visits | What's On

Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact Astrid on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Phone 5434 4470
A "collectables fair the likes of which has never been seen before" is being held at Bendigo Showgrounds this weekend. Expect over 120 stalls with everything from traditional collectables such as trios, textiles, tobacco tins, chinaware, militaria, motoring memorabilia to cosplay paraphernalia and much more. Also, keep an eye out for the suits of armour and chain mail, medieval tunics, and costumes. They will have something for by anybody, of any age, on any budget. Admission $5. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 9am - 5pm Saturday May 4 and 9am - 2pm Sunday, May 5.
Two Miners Cottages in California Gully & Long Gully which date back to the 1870's will be open this weekend as part of the Australian Heritage Festival. Step inside the social history of how miners and their families lived in the 19th century. They often started as one or two rooms and as families grew and working conditions improved, so did the homes. You are able to book a visit here or pay cash at the gate on the day. Visit one cottage and get into the other cottage free. Both cottages have extensive gardens. Where: 57 Green St California Gully and 9 Black St Long Gully When: 10am - 4pm Sunday, May 5.
May the fourth be with you. Test your knowledge of a galaxy far far away and bring your team for a fantastic night out this Star Wars day May the 4th. With spot prizes and prizes for best dressed, bring your lightsabers, jedi robes or sinister sith outfits for your chance to pick up some cool goodies. Book your team here. Where: All Seasons Hotel, 171/183 McIvor Hwy, Strathdale VIC 3550 When: 6pm - 9pm Saturday, May 4 2024
Gather with like-minded people to enjoy accession of thought provoking ideas run by the Central Goldfields School of Philosophy. Drawing from both Eastern and Western wisdom traditions, the study of philosophy has been practical from the beginning, is entirely based on voluntary participation by its members and proceeds on the principle that the teacher never ceases being a student. Where: Castlemaine Library, 212 Barker St, Castlemaine VIC 3450 When: 10am- 11.30am Saturday, May 4
Swingers lace up those dancing shoes, and enjoy a night of grooving to Rod McKenzie at the Spring Gully Dance. All welcome to partake in a dance to live music and break with a light supper provided. Admission $9. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully When: 7.30 - 11pm Saturday, May 4
The Vardos trio will have your toes tapping in the Hargreaves Mall. Vardos is an all-female violin/accordion/double bass gypsy trio based in Melbourne known for their energetic performance style. Why not pair it with a visit to Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 11am - 1pm Saturday, May 4
Come and buy locally grown, freshly harvested and delicious produce, direct from the grower to you. Supporting backyard and micro farmers in our region. Where: Old Church on the Hill, 36 Russell Street, Quarry Hill, Victoria 3550 When: 9:30am - 12:30pm Saturday, May 4
Meet inspirational senior David Flintoff, a talented creator of wooden and historical iconic vehicles. Enjoy a show and tell of his beautiful models, including a 1930 Ford Roadster, a 1934 Chevy Coupe, vintage firetrucks, and an engine that runs on air. David's love and talent for woodwork developed as a young boy playing in his father's carpentry workshop. Join for a yarn and a cuppa as David shares his passion. Where: Kangaroo Flat Library, 23 Lockwood Rd, Kangaroo Flat VIC 3555 When: 10am - 12pm Saturday, May 4
The stage is set for the 2024 Colbinabbin Silo Art Picnic and Wine Festival to be a fun-filled day featuring Wilbur Wilde & The Troublemakers. Enjoy a picnic under the Colbinabbin Silos with delicious local produce and wine. Picnic and grazing packs available from Healthcote Grazing Trail and Segafredo's Bakery to pre-order when purchasing tickets. Local winery stalls, live music and activities for the kids. Come and relax with a glass of locally grown wine and enjoy the festivities in Colbo. Ticket includes a custom wine glass for tastings. Tickets $40 per person. Where: Colbinabbin Silo Art, 18 Meade Lane, Colbinabbin VIC 3559 When: 11am - 3pm Sunday, May 5
Turn unwanted goods into cash at the Wedderburn Engine and Machinery Swap Meet. Apart from machinery check out the barbeque, pies, pasties, pancakes, soup, tea, coffee, slices and more to feast on. Cash only entry $2. Where: Racecourse Road, Engine Park, Racecourse Rd, Wedderburn VIC 3518, Australia When: 7am - 1pm, Saturday, May 18
ILLUMIN8 celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa. It is a family friendly event with light installations, cultural performances, food stalls and family entertainment. $15. Where:The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 75JQ+5G, 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556 When: 6pm - 8pm, Saturday, May 18
Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby will host Round 2 of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament on Saturday, May 18. The tournament will take place in the Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds and will see eight teams from across the state come together to battle it out on the track in four games. In addition, there will also be a lower contact, developmental game for newer players. Bendigo's competitive team, the Chiko Rollers, will take on Team Regional Victoria (TRV) at 1.00pm. It's the second game of the season, but both teams are searching for their first win. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, North Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 9am - 12pm, Saturday, May 18
Continuing a tradition that began at the Caravan Club's original location in Oakleigh in 2011 for Bob's 70th, Leicashow and Caravan are upping the ante to bring their beloved Bob Dylan Birthday Bash to Bendigo. It's a tradition that has seen some of the biggest and brightest in Australian music - including Vika & Linda, Joe Camilleri, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers - perform songs that are enmeshed in the very fabric of their musical lives and to wish Bob a good one. Tickets from $80. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 7.30pm - 9.30pm, Friday, May 24
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.