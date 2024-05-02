Star wars trivia, collectibles and miners cottage visits | What's On

Two Miners Cottages in California Gully & Long Gully which date back to the 1870's will be open this weekend as part of the Australian Heritage Festival. Step inside the social history of how miners and their families lived in the 19th century. They often started as one or two rooms and as families grew and working conditions improved, so did the homes. You are able to book a visit here or pay cash at the gate on the day. Visit one cottage and get into the other cottage free. Both cottages have extensive gardens. Where: 57 Green St California Gully and 9 Black St Long Gully When: 10am - 4pm Sunday, May 5.