Nightclub plans to bring back the music to a shuttered CBD venue

A new nightclub crew wants to bring the music back at an unused Bendigo building.
They want to breathe new life into a two-storey premises in the heart of the city centre, a year after it closed its doors.
That includes renaming the old Tonic Bar venue at 52-56 Bull Street the Sound Music Bar & Club.
The nightclub crew has asked the City of Greater Bendigo's permission to repaint the front facade white.
It would be a return to the sort of facade the venue had in the mid-2000s when it traded as the Boutique Lounge Bar.
It is currently a dark brownish colour that dates back to its days as the Huha nightclub.
Builders have been working on new internal fittings at the venue.
The latest plans come at a time of change for Bull Street's other major late night venue.
The Metropolitan's long-time owner revealed in March that he was calling last drinks and handing the keys to new owners.
The council is considering Sound's planning request and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
Below: Some of the other venues that have called the site home over the years:
