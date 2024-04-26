Storm to welcome Crapper as first netballer into its 200-game club

CHELSEA Crapper will create a piece of history for Strathfieldsaye on Saturday when she becomes the first Storm netballer to play 200 games for the club.
Crapper is a foundation player with the Storm having been a part of the club since its inaugural game in the Bendigo Football Netball League in 2009.
The bulk of Crapper's games for the Storm have been played in B grade, while she has also captained a B reserve premiership and won a B reserve league medal in 2016 along her journey.
"I love the club and Strathfieldsaye community as a whole... it's really nice to be part of," Crapper said on Friday.
"My father-in-law (Peter Crapper), who has passed away, was one of the founders, so it really is very special."
As well as all the enjoyment playing for Strathfieldsaye has brought Crapper, it was also through the club that she met her husband Rhys
Crapper, who plays as a centre, will notch the 200-game milestone in the Storm's B reserve game against Eaglehawk at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
"I was excited when I found out the game would be at home. The last few milestones I've had have been away, so it's nice for this one to be home," Crapper said.
While Saturday will be game No.200 for Crapper, she still has clear memories 15 years on from her first game with the club when the Storm made their historic debut in the BFNL against Castlemaine in April of 2009.
"That seems like a lifetime ago, but I can still remember the feel of the club that day," Crapper said.
"It was such an exciting day to finally be out there playing because there had been so much hype in the lead-up.
"To be able to step out that day and know that you are one of the first players to represent the club was really special.
"I'm pretty sure all the netball won that first day, so it was a great day and even today there's still a lot of committee from that first year still involved
"I've played with some amazing girls and had some amazing coaches and been fortunate to have played finals every year I've played, so I have been very lucky.
"We're a really strong community club and we feel that support every Saturday, which is great."
Saturday's round three matches in the BFNL - Gisborne v Maryborough (no A grade), Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo, Castlemaine v Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk. Sandhurst bye.
