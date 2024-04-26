Bendigo Advertiser
Storm to welcome Crapper as first netballer into its 200-game club

Luke West
By Luke West
April 26 2024 - 2:08pm
Chelsea Crapper will become the first Strathfieldsaye netballer to reach 200 games on Saturday against Eaglehawk.
CHELSEA Crapper will create a piece of history for Strathfieldsaye on Saturday when she becomes the first Storm netballer to play 200 games for the club.

