'The envy of regional cities': new terminal opens at Bendigo Airport

Bendigo Airport's new $12million terminal will have 200,000 people pass through it in the next 10 years, Andrew Cooney, the CEO at City of Greater Bendigo, hopes.
"There's no doubt that the airport is an integral part of our transport hub and the broader region, and we're the envy of regional cities all the way across Australia," Mr Cooney said.
The new terminal is four times larger than the previous one and includes an indoor baggage collection area, as well as a new helipad for emergency services.
Frequent flyers can expect to see new flights to Queensland via Sydney.
Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan officially opened the airport on Friday, 26 April.
"We're celebrating the opening because of the huge potential of what this airport and the terminal means for the future of our city," Ms Allan said.
"This is going to be a big part of Bendigo's growth into the future in supporting jobs, supporting our tourism and hospitality sector, supporting our agricultural and primary producers."
The Bendigo Airport is an important hub for emergency services, according to Ms Allan, with one of Ambulance Victoria's five air ambulances flying out from Bendigo.
"It's an important base for emergency services, so that they can respond more quickly - whether it's to natural disasters or accidents and incidents on behalf of our local community," Ms Allan said.
The airport received $4.5 million from the federal government, $4.5 million from the state government, and $3 million from the City of Greater Bendigo.
The new terminal has been in the works since 2014, with Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government calling it "an extraordinary legacy" for all those who saw its potential ten years ago.
"It's been a long-term partnership to really activate the capacity of Bendigo Airport for jobs for the future, really showing just what Bendigo can do, not only to the rest of the country, but to the world," Ms King said.
