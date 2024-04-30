Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Our People

After 50 years, Clogs' founding family says goodbye to Bendigo icon

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 1 2024 - 7:00am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael van Haandel out the front of Clogs. His family is bidding the iconic Bendigo restaurant farewell. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Michael van Haandel out the front of Clogs. His family is bidding the iconic Bendigo restaurant farewell. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

The family that founded a Bendigo food institution is about to cook its last pizza.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.