Hannaford's happy homecoming a boost for Sandhurst

Footy fans who were at the QEO last Saturday would have seen a spritely youngster sporting the number one jumper make his BFNL senior debut for Sandhurst.
Six kicks, six handballs, two marks, two tackles and one goal - not huge numbers by any stretch, but you could see that the "kid" could play.
His name is Ollie Hannaford.
If everything goes to plan for Hannaford, it could be the only game he plays for Sandhurst.
One of the most talented midfielders in the Coates Talent League, Hannaford is likely to play for Victoria Country at the upcoming national under-18 championships and he has sparked interest from AFL clubs.
A St Therese's and Sandhurst junior, Hannaford moved to Ballarat three years ago to attend school at St Patrick's College.
He became part of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels squad in the Coates Talent League and was aligned with Ballarat Football League club East Point.
Hannaford remains in the Rebels program, but this year, much to the Dragons' delight, has realigned with Sandhurst.
"We reached out to him and said we'd like to have him align with us and if the opportunity arose we'd love to play him,'' Sandhurst co-coach Ash Connick said of Hannaford.
Presented with the number one jumper previously worn by revered club great Lee Coghlan, Hannaford didn't take long to earn the respect of his Sandhurst team-mates.
The teenager thrived on the physicality of senior footy and, fittingly, kicked the final goal of the game to seal victory over Gisborne.
Every Sandhurst player mobbed Hannaford after the goal.
"I thought he was really good, so much so that we upped his midfield time in the second half,'' Connick said of Hannaford.
"Halfway through the third quarter he looked like he was running on top of the ground when everyone else looked like they were sluggish.
"He has a bright future and he's a great kid.
"I thought is toughness in that first quarter belied his age. He was really valuable for us.
"Hopefully, we see him a couple more times, but at the same time we hope he goes well for Victoria Country and goes on to bigger and better things."
The Dragons have the bye this weekend and Hannaford will be unavailable to play for Sandhurst against Maryborough next weekend because of Coates Talent League commitments.
Ironically, Hannaford will take on some of his former school mates from Bendigo when the Rebels host the Pioneers in Ballarat.
