BFNL 2024 football season preview: Sandhurst

Sandhurst heads into the 2024 BFNL season as the consensus premiership favourite.
While they have lost some superstars from last year's grand final side, namely Hamish Hosking, Sam Conforti and Lee Coghlan, their inclusions have been just as good.
FERGUS GREENE WAS THE HIGHEST-PROFILE RECRUIT IN THE BFNL THIS OFF-SEASON, BUT IS HE JUST ONE OF NUMEROUS BIG INCLUSIONS?
"We're obviously excited about bringing Fergus in, as he's fresh out of playing 11 games of AFL footy in 2023.
"It's awesome to have him back at the club, and it's created a real buzz.
"He's pretty much come to us AFL fit and is a standout runner.
"He's been fantastic for the group, giving bits and pieces of advice, especially to our young forwards.
"In addition to Fergus, Matt Campbell from Tasmania and Will Wallace from Mount Pleasant are two key inclusions down back.
"Oscar Perez has re-joined the club also.
"Then we've got Lachlan Tardrew and Shaun O'Farrell, who can pretty much be classified as new recruits.
"Lachlan is coming back to us full-time, and Shaun hasn't missed a beat this pre-season."
YOU'VE LOST A FAIR BIT OF EXPERIENCE FROM YOUR 2023 SQUAD, INCLUDING LEE COGHLAN, MATT THORNTON AND ANDY COLLINS - HOW CRUCIAL WAS IT TO REPLACE THAT VOID WITH THESE SIGNINGS?
"I think we had a good spread of leaders last year, which lessened the blow.
"You'll inevitably lose guys when they get to that stage of their career.
"We vote in a leadership group each season, and most of last years is still here.
"Then you add Fergus and Lachlan into the mix, and we're pretty happy with what we've got leadership-wise."
IS THE ONE MAIN CHANGE TO YOUR MIDFIELD SETUP CONFORTI OUT TARDREW IN?
"Pretty much.
"It's always nice when you lose someone of Sam's quality to bring in a Tardrew.
"We had good depth through there in 2023, and that will remain a strength for us."
WHO'S BEEN PUSHING TO REPLACE HOSKING IN THE RUCK?
"Connor Sexton has had an excellent pre-season, especially before Christmas, when he got a lot of miles in the legs.
"He's a big boy now, having spent significant time in the gym in the past couple of years.
"To have someone who's 6'5, strong, fit and ready is fantastic and meant we didn't need to go out and recruit someone.
"We'd have loved to have had Hamish for another year or two, but we always knew Connor would be our number-one ruckman at some stage."
IT'S A GAME OF SMALL MARGINS, WHERE DOES THE IMPROVEMENT COME FROM TO FIND THAT ONE GOAL YOU NEEDED ON GRAND FINAL DAY?
"The guys have come back fitter than they were this time, 12 months ago.
"There have been a few who have led the way, but it becomes contagious, and the vast majority come back every year now fit and ready to go.
"But we feel that if we can execute a bit better and be more potent going forward in terms of our ball movement, that will go a long way as we get enough of the footy and defend really well.
"You give a little and get a little.
"Last year our average scores for was 90 odd and 40 against but we'd like that be 110 to 50 this season."
THERE'S AN OUTSIDE BELIEF YOU'RE THE PREMIERSHIP FAVOURITE, HAS THAT MADE IT INSIDE THE FOUR WALLS?
"That doesn't really mean anything, as we're pretty pragmatic about it all.
"We had a great year in 2023 and fell just short, but there's no doubt we need to improve.
"If we're flag favourites, that's great, but there's no guarantee that just because we were close, we'll be back at the QEO on grand final day."
HOW'S IT LOOKED ON THE TRACK?
"It varies a bit with cricket season, so our numbers have fluctuated between 35 on an average night and up to 60 at times.
"Noah Walsh is our standout runner and has been excellent.
"Jake McLean has been coming back fitter every season for five years now and has been in the top few again.
"Then add Fergus and Lachlan, who are professionals in the way they prepare and it's been a pleasing pre-season."
R1 vs Kangaroo Flat (A) - Twilight
R2 vs Gisborne (H)
R3 BYE
R4 vs Maryborough (A)
R5 vs South Bendigo (H) - Graeme Wright Memorial Cup
R6 vs Golden Square (A) - Ron Best Memorial Cup
R7 vs Eaglehawk (H)
R8 vs Strathfieldsaye (A)
R9 vs Castlemaine (H)
R10 vs Kangaroo Flat (H)
R11 vs Gisborne (A)
R12 BYE
R13 vs Maryborough (H)
R14 vs South Bendigo (A)
R15 vs Golden Square (H)
R16 vs Eaglehawk (A)
R17 vs Strathfieldsaye (H)
R18 vs Castlemaine (A)
