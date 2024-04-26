Bendigo records under 10 percent of average rainfall for last three months

The Bendigo region has recorded almost no rain in the last three months, leaving the region extremely dry heading into winter.
Between February 1 and April 26 there was just 8.6mm of rain recorded by the Bendigo Airport, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
In that time frame the biggest single-day downpour was on April 6 when 3.4mm sprinkled over the city.
These numbers stand even starker when compared to the average rainfall Bendigo receives at this time of the year.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, February, March and April Bendigo cops 27.6mm, 31.3mm and 36.5mm on average respectively.
It means that on average, at this point of the year, Bendigo should have had around 95.4mm.
Overall there has been less than 10 percent the average rainfall in the last three months than on average.
The dry spell comes after heavy storms in December 2023 and January 2024 caused flash flooding in central Victoria, with January alone dumping 171.6mm on the region.
Since then any rain has been few and far between. February only recorded 2.6mm for the entire month, and most of that (2.4mm) fell in the 24 hours to 9am on April 14.
The BOM failed to record any rain in March although backyard gauges recorded about 2mm in the 24 hours to 9am for March 13.
However, the Bendigo Airport rainfall records have been left blank for that time period.
As at April 25 only 6mm of rain has been recorded for the month.
Despite the shortfall of rain many of the water catchments in the Coliban Water system are near or close to capacity.
Furthermore, Bendigo is predicted to have another stretch of sunny days for the next week meaning the city's lack of rain may continue for some time.
