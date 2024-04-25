Excited Herbert pumped up for LIV Adelaide debut

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is ready to embrace the party atmosphere at his first LIV Golf event on home soil.
The LIV Adelaide tournament tees-off on Friday, with Herbert to play the opening round alongside two of his Ripper GC team-mates - Aussie duo Marc Leishman and Matt Jones.
Sold out crowds and the excitement of the par-three party hole made headlines around the world for the inaugural event last year.
"Yeah, I don't know whether to be scared or excited for the week, honestly,'' Herbert said ahead of the event.
"Obviously LIV Adelaide won the best golf event of the year award last year, so it sounded like they got it out of the way too easy. There's a lot of hype for the week."
Herbert, who starts his opening round on the 10th hole on Friday, can't wait to make his way to the par-three 12th hole - the watering hole.
Live music and a party theme makes it the hottest ticket on course.
"I'm a big music guy, so picking out my walk-up songs for the party hole, I've been getting goosebumps every time I've been thinking about what that's going to feel like, walking out to each song. Yeah, very, very excited," Herbert said.
This time 12 months ago Herbert was winning his third DP World Tour event in Japan.
He watched on from afar as LIV Adelaide turned heads around the world.
"I was obviously thrilled myself to win, but I was also very thrilled to see the Australian public embrace the LIV Adelaide event the way they did,'' Herbert said.
"The Adelaide government took a big risk in bringing a LIV event here. Obviously with the whole political environment around this tour, it could have gone either way with our public embracing the event.
"But to see it come out the way it did, to see Australia embrace the golf tournament the way it did, I was just really proud that we had done that and that we created such a golfing spectacle.
"Realistically I think it was a turning point in the whole LIV discussion really, legitimising LIV as a tour and basically saying that these guys - the conversations around these guys don't care anymore, I think it very much legitimised this tour, that event. I was just proud to see that on Australian soil.
"I don't think I was really upset or annoyed that I was getting attention taken away from me up in Japan.
"From what the boys have told me about it, just unbelievable. Obviously everyone said that it's crazy and it's fun and it's massive, but there's never been a bad comment about it."
Individual honours is Herbert's number one focus, but the team event alongside Cam Smith, Leishman and Jones is an integral part of the tournament.
Ripper GC hasn't won a team event in the first year-and-a-half of LIV Golf.
"It would be cool to get our first win here, I think,'' Smith said.
"It would be pretty epic. But it's definitely been on our mind. We probably haven't ham and egged it the best this year.
"We've had a few good finishes individually but haven't quite got it across for the team.
"Hopefully this is the week where it all comes together. We learned a lot from last year, I think, and the preparation has definitely been better already."
