Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Excited Herbert pumped up for LIV Adelaide debut

AB
By Adam Bourke
April 25 2024 - 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert on his way to winning the Axedale Pro-Am in Bendigo earlier this month. Picture by Darren Howe
Lucas Herbert on his way to winning the Axedale Pro-Am in Bendigo earlier this month. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert is ready to embrace the party atmosphere at his first LIV Golf event on home soil.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.