Tonnes of vinyl, a french food chat and cappuccinos with cops | What's On

A village fayre, thousands of records up for grabs, and a food talk inspired by our city's very french gallery exhibit - fill your schedule with this weekend's in and around Bendigo.
Neighbourhood Watch Bendigo is working proudly with Dough Si Dough Strathfieldsaye and Bendigo Police to bring you Coffee with a Cop. This event is aimed at the local community who are keen to talk to local police when out and about getting their weekend coffee. Where: Dough si Dough Sourdough Bakery Strathfieldsaye, 25-33 Blucher St, Strathfieldsaye VIC 3551, Australia When: Saturday, April 27, 6am - 2pm
The Red Hot Summer Tour is finally back in Bendigo this weekend. The music festival was originally scheduled for February but had to be postponed after headline act Jimmy Barnes had open heart surgery in late 2023. The Aussie rock music legend will perform in Bendigo as will his daughter Mahalia and her band The Soulmates. Also on the bill are The Living End, Birds of Tokyo, Kasey Chambers, Pete Murray and Sam + Sam. Gates open at 1pm with Sam + Sam the first act on stage at 1.15pm. Jimmy Barnes is expected on stage about 8pm to round out the show. Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, White Hills. When: Saturday, April 27 from 1pm.
Gabriel Gaté heads to Bendigo to share insights into Parisian food culture in an exclusive appearance in our UNESCO City of Gastronomy. Gabriel's talk is inspired by historical restaurant menus from the belle époque period featured in the Paris: Impressions of Life 1880 - 1925 exhibition, as well as his own extensive travels in the city, celebrated for its long-standing traditions of culinary innovation and exquisite cuisine. Information here. Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia When: Session one: 11am - 12pm, session two: 2pm - 3pm
Get your tickets chaps, and strap in, as Synchronicity presents the Hitchcock-inspired comedy, The 39 Steps. Follow our dashing British hero, Richard Hannay, as he lands in the middle of a murder, an espionage scandal and meeting the love of his life, all in one day. Information here. Information here. Where: Engine Room, 3550/58 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia When: Saturday, April 27 - 29
A unique opportunity to explore the original buildings and landscape of the Castlemaine Government Camp, where the official government in the district began in 1851. Be guided through the history and changing roles of the military, police and volunteers in goldfields administration and protection and explore the 1851-60 buildings and history of the goldfields government precinct. Information here. Where: Castlemaine Historical Society, 7 Goldsmith Cres, Castlemaine VIC 3450, Australia When: Saturday, April 27
The Fayre has become a much anticipated, popular event organised by a group of local community members to raise money for local community groups, to showcase the town and to have fun.The Fayre - now in its 23rd year - is a popular fixture on the Macedon Ranges calendar and is known for its live music, local produce, craft stalls and unique family activities held in the enchanting Malmsbury Botanic Gardens and lake. Information here. Where: Malmsbury Botanic Gardens, Mollison Street, Malmsbury. When: Sunday, April 28, 10am to 3pm.
The Bendigo Record Fair returns this month bringing a variety of records to one location. There will be something for everyone at this event. Find the perfect gift or something special for yourself at this event. There will be thousands of records available. Early bird entry from 9am, $10. Entry from 10am $5. Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, April 28, 9am to 4pm
Bigger than a League Challenge! Come play with your friends for a chance to collect some of those much needed Championship points. In the Pokémon TCG League Cup tournaments, players can work toward earning Championship Points, potentially earning an invitation to the World Championships. $25 entry. On Site registration opens at 9am for 10am start. Where: Guf Bendigo, 346 Hargreaves St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Sunday, April 28, 10am - 1pm
