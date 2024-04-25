Bendigo Advertiser
Tonnes of vinyl, a french food chat and cappuccinos with cops | What's On

Updated April 26 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 4:30am
First Constable Jessica Carr at Coffee with a Cop at Bunnings Kangaroo Flat IN 2022. Picture by Darren Howe
A village fayre, thousands of records up for grabs, and a food talk inspired by our city's very french gallery exhibit - fill your schedule with this weekend's in and around Bendigo. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470

