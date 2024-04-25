The Bendigo cricket star who lost his life serving Australia

Dr John Hasker's impact on the Bendigo District Cricket Association was spectacular, yet all too brief. As we honour the men and women who lost their lives serving our country, LARRY WUST looks back on the extraordinary career and tragic passing of one of Bendigo Cricket Club's greatest players.
On November 19, 1941, HMAS Sydney, a light cruiser, sunk after a fierce gun battle with German raider HSK Kormoran in the Indian Ocean off the Western Australian coast.
The loss of the Sydney with its full war complement of 645 remains Australia's worst naval disaster.
The Kormoran was also sunk, but 317 of its crew of 397 were rescued. Aboard the Sydney that fateful day was John Reid Hasker.
John (Jack) Hasker was born in Ballarat on November 3, 1900.
Educated at Geelong Grammar School from 1915-1918 he soon showed his sporting prowess, member of the First XV111 football team, the First XI cricket team and the athletics team.
Finishing at Geelong he went to Trinity College where he studied medicine. While at University he was a leading forward and important contributor to the University Blacks in 1921 and 1922 in the Metropolitan Amateur Football League.
It was also in this time he played district cricket with the University club up until 1925 when he completed his qualifications. Hasker then joined Hawthorn East Melbourne for the 1925-26, 1927-28 seasons.
In his brief District cricket career Jack played 51 games, achieving 1646 runs at an average of 30.48, including a highest score of 132, two further centuries along with three half centuries.
In between his two seasons with Hawthorn East Melbourne, Hasker moved to Bendigo to take up a post at the Bendigo Hospital as a resident medical officer. While only briefly in Bendigo, he left a big impression on the sporting fields, playing football with South Bendigo and cricket with the Bendigo Cricket Club.
The 1926-27 season was a very successful one for Bendigo CC as it achieved its first ever Bendigo District premiership - aided by the fine contributions by John Hasker.
Although he only played 11 games for Bendigothat season, he made 824 runs including seven centuries at an average of 82.4.
A handy bowler, he also took 22 wickets. Hasker's efforts aided Bendigo to overcome Harcourt in the grand final of 1927 where he made 61 runs.
Upon leaving Bendigo, Dr Hasker returned to Melbourne and resumed with Hawthorn East Melbourne for the 1927- 28 season before starting a career with the Royal Australian Navy, spending long periods at sea.
Surgeon Commander Hasker was the senior medical officer and one of the 645 Australian sailors who lost their lives on that fateful day in November, 1941.
A contemporary in the navy, Judy Patching (Olympic icon and sports commentator) recalled Hasker as a popular and respected officer.
Hasker in the view of some, was an extraordinary athlete, perhaps one of the greatest amateur athletes of his time and in his brief time in Bendigo left his mark on our sporting fields.
