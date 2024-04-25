Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

The Bendigo cricket star who lost his life serving Australia

April 25 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Cricket Club's first premiership team in 1927. Dr John Hasker is second from the left in the front row. Picture contributed
Bendigo Cricket Club's first premiership team in 1927. Dr John Hasker is second from the left in the front row. Picture contributed

Dr John Hasker's impact on the Bendigo District Cricket Association was spectacular, yet all too brief. As we honour the men and women who lost their lives serving our country, LARRY WUST looks back on the extraordinary career and tragic passing of one of Bendigo Cricket Club's greatest players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.