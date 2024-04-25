HDFNL: Saints gun Zak Saad injury confirmed ahead of Bulldogs blockbuster

Heathcote star recruit Zak Saad will potentially miss the rest of the home and away season after sustaining a tear in his meniscus.
Doctors told Saad on Wednesday evening he would miss 12-14 weeks, and he has booked himself in for surgery as soon as possible.
Early in the Saint's round three clash with Colbinabbin, Saad came down awkwardly from a marking contest and was helped from the ground by trainers.
He had already kicked two goals to that point.
It could have been a lot worse, however.
There were initial fears Saad may have done an ACL, with people hearing a pop as he came to ground.
Nonetheless, It is a massive blow for the Saints with Saad - who signed with the Saints in the off-season - already regarded by some as the best player in the HDFNL.
Saints coach Andrew Saladino said that while it's devastating to lose the midfield-forward for an extended period, he's happy they've avoided the nuclear option.
"The positive is the ACL is fine, and that's what we were primarily worried about," Saladino said.
"But he has done a fair bit of damage.
"He's got a meniscus tear which will need to be repaired, and he's looking to see a surgeon straight away.
"There's also some other issues around the area, including bone bruising and damage to a hamstring tendon.
"We're certainly hoping he gets in for surgery straight away, and it's a 12-week thing, but if all goes well, it could potentially be six to eight.
"It's only April, so I think we'll see him again towards the back end of the year with a bit of luck."
Saad's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Saints, who face North Bendigo in a blockbuster on Saturday.
Saladino said his group has stayed focused through a tough week.
"Sometimes a bit of adversity can unite a group, and we've had big injuries in the past, but still got the job done," he said.
"It's obviously shattering for us, but we've worked hard on the track this week, and our depth is really strong."
While Saladino's charges have already passed some tough assignments, including defeating Mount Pleasant away in the grand final rematch and LBU, there appears to be a big three in the HDFNL in 2024.
Heathcote, North Bendigo, and White Hills are all vying for supremacy atop the competition at this early stage of the campaign.
A win for the Saints would confirm their status as premiership favourites, but also break an unwanted hoodoo, with the club having failed to beat the Bulldogs at senior level in over a decade.
"A lot of the talk has been about us and White Hills, but to me, North Bendigo are just about my number one seed, so it's a great test for both sides," Saladino said.
"They are the only side we haven't beaten over the last two years, and they've given us a touch-up most times we've played them, so we're going into this one with the underdog tag, in my opinion."
In a slightly surprising move, gun full forward Corey Grindlay will spend more time in the midfield during Saad's absence.
"We'll work Corey through the midfield," Saladino said.
"I know he's kicking goals, but in pre-season, he played midfield and was playing his best footy, which I know sounds crazy given the bags he's kicked.
"But I really like him in the guts, and we've got the luxury of being able to sit Braden Padmore at full forward."
Saints vice-captain Joseph Beedle will return for his first senior game of the season.
