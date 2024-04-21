Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Knee injury rocks HDFNL power in round of lopsided results

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated April 21 2024 - 11:40am, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo's Billy Robertson charges clear of a stoppage in the Dogs' comfortable win over Leitchville-Gunbower. Pictures by Darren Howe
North Bendigo's Billy Robertson charges clear of a stoppage in the Dogs' comfortable win over Leitchville-Gunbower. Pictures by Darren Howe

A potentially serious knee injury to star recruit Zak Saad took the gloss of Heathcote's 101-point win over Colbinabbin in round three of the HDFNL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.