Man allegedly sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl, then gave her drugs

A man who allegedly offered to "squirt" methamphetamine into the mouth of teenage girls before allegedly sexually assaulting one of them will return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 3.
Dwane Harding, 39, allegedly supplied drugs to two 14-year-old girls while at a Melbourne house he was staying at in October last year.
Mr Harding met the two victims, who are friends, at a property where he allegedly gave them cans of Woodstock Bourbon to drink and put his number into one of the girl's phone.
On October 14 he allegedly texted one of the girls offering to give them crack in exchange for money which they paid for using pay ID.
At around 10pm that night the girls went to the house he was staying, with the three of them then going into the main bedroom.
It was here Mr Harding allegedly gave the victims more alcohol to drink before he pulled out a glass crack pipe with the three of them smoking methamphetamine.
He allegedly offered to squirt methamphetamine into their mouths which they refused but asked to have it it injected.
The court heard Mr Harding allegedly took one of the victims into the adjoining bathroom and sexually assaulted her by kissing and groping her.
She pushed him off of her before the man asked her "do you still want (the drugs)", to which she replied yes. He allegedly then injected her with the drug.
Mr Harding later allegedly took the second victim into the bathroom and failed nine times to inject her with the drug.
One of the victims allegedly recorded Mr Harding attempting to provide the other girl with drugs.
The court heard one of the victims told a Department of Families, Fairness and Housing worker about the alleged incident on October 24 with a police investigation taking place afterwards.
Mr Harding was arrested in Bendigo on January 5, 2024.
The man is yet to enter a plea for the charges and will return to court on May 3 for a sentence indication hearing.
