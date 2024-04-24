Bendigo Advertiser
Man allegedly sexually assaulted 14-year-old girl, then gave her drugs

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:50pm, first published 6:00pm
Dwane Harding will be back in court on May 3. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
Dwane Harding will be back in court on May 3. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

A man who allegedly offered to "squirt" methamphetamine into the mouth of teenage girls before allegedly sexually assaulting one of them will return to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on May 3.

