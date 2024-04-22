Man's alleged Maryborough crime spree included slashing woman with box cutter

A man who allegedly slashed a woman with a box cutter in Maryborough will front court after being charged with a slew of offences.
The 29-year-old allegedly approached a 39-year-old woman on Tuaggra Street around 6.30pm on April 21, demanding her car.
He then allegedly cut her with the box cutter and fled.
The 39-year-old woman was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short time later the man allegedly approached a second woman, 46, on High Street around 7pm who was attempting to deposit cash into an ATM.
He allegedly took the cash from the machine and escaped the scene in a taxi.
Officers located him on the Pyrenees Highway where he was arrested and transported to hospital under police guard for assessment.
He has been charged with aggravating carjacking with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to rob, intentionally cause injury, theft, deal with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, and weapon offences.
He will appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court today.
