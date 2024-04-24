WATCH: Check out some of the BFNL weekend highlights from round two

Every week, the Bendigo Advertiser will be compiling a couple of highlights from each weekend's BFNL game for you to watch.
There were plenty of ripping goals in round two, and you can watch the best of them below.
Sandhurst confirmed its status as Bendigo Football Netball League flag favourites after seeing off a plucky Gisborne by 15 points at the QEO.
The difference between the two teams in the 13.10 (88) to 10.13 (73) scoreline was efficiency.
The Dragons, in particular Joel Wharton, made the most of their chances, while the Dogs were left to lament some missed opportunities in front of goal.
South Bendigo forward Brock Harvey kicked nine goals in his side's 21.6 (132) to 14.6 (90) victory over Castlemaine, including two early in the final term to ice the game.
Harvey was locked in a battle with Magpies full forward, and coach Michael Hartley, who slotted seven of his own and proved his ability in the air, is going to be a handful for opposition defences all season in the BFNL.
The old adage bad kicking is bad football was prevalent at Wade Street on Saturday afternoon as Golden Square kicked itself out of its match against Strathfieldsaye.
The Bulldogs kicked 5.19 (49) against the Storms 11.11 (77) to start their premiership defence under new coach Brad Eaton 0-2.
Kangaroo Flat unleashed a 10-goal last half burst to sink home side Maryborough by 55 points in their BFNL clash at Princes Park on Saturday.
The home side defenders were unable to shut down the Roos' attacking players with 13 individual goalkickers penciled in on the Kangaroo Flat scoresheet.
