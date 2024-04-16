After six years running BFNL Tomlins steps up to region manager

JUST as one of predecessors in the role did, Cameron Tomlins is stepping up from the position of Bendigo Football Netball League general manager to now overseeing the AFL Central Victoria region.
Tomlins has been officially unveiled as the new AFL Central Victoria region manager - a role he has been filling on an interim basis since last October.
Tomlins has been the general manager of the BFNL since 2018 and has split the position with the interim AFLCV region manager since Craig Armstead's departure six months ago.
Tomlins will officially begin in the role as AFLCV region manager on Monday, but will also continue to run the BFNL in a dual role until his replacement is appointed.
"Cam will continue to do both jobs until we find a replacement," BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said.
"At this stage what we're looking to do is seek expressions of interest from within the hub and we will then go through the process of interviewing to see if we are able to source an appropriate replacement.
"They are obviously big shoes to fill and we are conscious of providing career development opportunities and succession planning within the hub.
"That's the plan at this stage and I would expect an expression of interest would go out next week."
Tomlins has been the general manager of the BFNL since May of 2018, taking over the position vacated by Denis Bice.
He's the second general manager of the BFNL to step up into the role of AFLCV regional manager after Carol Cathcart also did so in early 2017 - a position she held until 2021.
Tomlins will be the fourth AFLCV region manager behind Paul Hamilton, Cathcart and Armstead.
"After a recruitment process which generated a significant level of interest in the position, Cameron has been selected to lead the region at a time when the governance model is being reset with the introduction of a Region Council," AFLCV said in announcing Tomlins' appointment.
"Cameron will be familiar with the central Victoria football community having been acting region manager since October 2023 and the general manager of the Bendigo Football Netball League for the previous five years.
"As a Bendigo local with significant community football industry experience, local knowledge and relationships in the region, Cameron will commence in the role as of April 22 and is well positioned to continue the successful operations of the Region Administration Centre in both Bendigo and Swan Hill, which administers all region leagues.
"As region manager Cameron will also lead the region's growth strategies to maximise participation opportunities by working with AFL Victoria teams, local leagues, clubs and umpire groups focusing on engaging male and female participants.
"Backfilling of roles in the Region Administration Centre will be a high priority as the community league's seasons commence, which will see AFL Victoria backing the process including the appointment of a club development lead to support club volunteers."
The AFL Central Victoria region encompasses the Bendigo, Bendigo Junior, Central Murray, Central Victoria Women, Golden Rivers, Heathcote District, Loddon Valley and North Central leagues and the Bendigo Umpires Association.
McKinstry wished Tomlins all the best in his new position and thanked him for his work with the BFNL, which including navigating the competition through the challenging 2020 and 2021 COVID-impacted seasons.
"I think Cameron will do a great job in the position," McKinstry said.
"He has had to deal with some fairly challenging times in the role and I take my hat off to him, particularly having done both roles (BFNL manager and interim AFLCV regional manager) over the past six months."
