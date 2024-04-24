Storm, Grasshoppers mates eyeing VRC St Leger with The Cast Off

FRIENDSHIPS forged through football have taken an exciting twist into horse racing ownership and a dream first feature race runner at Flemington for a group with ties to Colbinabbin and Strathfieldsaye.
Three months after watching their three-year-old filly The Cast Off break her maiden on debut at Hanging Rock on Australia Day, the members of the One More Please Syndicate will be Melbourne-bound on Anzac Day for a tilt at no less than a $200,000 Listed race.
Trained at Bendigo by Toby Lake, The Cast Off will start as one of the outsiders of the field in the time-honoured VRC St Leger (2800m).
A $101 chance in early markets on race eve, the filly's odds will serve as no deterrent to excitement for the syndicate, which is managed by former Strathfieldsaye and Colbinabbin multiple-premiership coach Darryl Wilson.
Her co-owners include Andrew and Kevin McTaggart (Colbinabbin), Riley Wilson (Storm), Jordan Wilson (Storm and Colbinabbin), Brian Duke and Damian Slater (both Colbinabbin) and Baxter Slater, Zac Charles and Glen Cowling (all Storm).
Baxter Slater is this season playing with Goulburn Valley league club Echuca.
Despite the St Leger always being an ambitious long-range goal for Lake with The Cast Off, Wilson said it was a bit of a shock for the syndicate members to be contemplating a trip to racing headquarters so early in the filly's career.
"He did set her for this, but we've been sitting back not really sure if it would happen," he said.
"She had a couple of not great runs after her first win, but he put the blinkers on her again last Monday (April 7) at Albury and things worked out.
"But this was the one he was hoping to get into.
"Toby doesn't think it's an over-the-top strong race.
"But you've got to be in to win it, don't you. I think she will be decent odds, but that's no real worry for us."
A mere $3250 Inglis digital sales purchase, The Cast Off has won two of four starts for $25,625 in prize money.
The daughter of the dual Group 3-winner and 2017 Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes runner-up Pariah showed a glimpse of her staying potential with a last start win over 2000m at Albury on Monday of last week.
She was ridden by Laura Lafferty, who has been in the saddle for all four of the filly's starts, and will be again on Thursday.
Wilson, a three-time premiership coach at both Colbinabbin and Strathfieldsaye, said the syndicate had not only helped some embark on their journey into racehorse ownership for the first time, but been the catalyst for a couple of big days at the track.
Another is planned for Thursday.
"As the years go on, things start to divert and we all start to go in different angles, so we did it as a bit of thing to keep the mates together," said Wilson, who is this season coaching North Central league club Nullawil.
"Tags is a Colbo boy and he got it all sorted and we all just jumped on for the ride and we're having a bit a fun with it.
"Our group has 40 per cent of the horse, so basically about five per cent each.
"It will be interesting to see how it goes. It's pretty exciting when you start getting a few things sent to you about what you can and can't do and they are giving you access to things at Flemington.
"There is a group of us going, but unfortunately there are a few who can't.
"There are a few who have been in racing before, but a few who haven't.
"It's been a real experience for us and plenty of fun."
Wilson and several members of the syndicate visited the young trainer's stable on Saturday, where they were able to hear his game plan for The Cast Off for Thursday and beyond.
Anzac Day will be the first of two big days for Lake in the latter half of this week.
The 26-year-old will target the $1 million VOBIS Showdown at Caulfield on Saturday with his promising two-year-old Linkvue.
The son of Overshare and Linkville made an auspicious start to his racing career by finishing second in the $250,000 VOBIS Gold Rush on his home track at Bendigo on Golden Mile day.
Linkvue finished two-lengths behind the winner Bold Bastille, who won for the fourth time in five starts, and is expected to start as the Showdown favourite.
* The VRC St Leger will be run at 3.55pm on Thursday.
