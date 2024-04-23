Students wreak revenge on smack-talking teacher | photos

Students have repeatedly dunked teachers in frigidly cold water in Strathdale.
They dumped one PE teacher a dozen times.
"Initially it's quite a shock then you get used to it," Victory Christian College teacher Will Baird said after his soaking.
"Then after about 10 minutes it starts to get a bit cold."
Fellow sports teacher Richard Murphy was another popular target in the tank.
"He talks a lot of smack so it was pretty fun [to dunk him]," said year 12 student Sam Collins, who had taken his share of shots.
Emily Sandeman, from year 11, agreed it was satisfying.
Mr Murphy was probably her favourite teacher to submerge, she said.
According to organiser Ro Rimmer, it was students' enthusiasm for sport that led to the school organising its first motor neurone disease fundraising event last year.
"The students came up with it mostly because of their love of AFL," she said.
"They were all getting The Big Freeze beanies then they came up with the idea they wanted to do something themselves to help."
"It was such a good thing last year that we extended it this year."
The AFL-backed annual MCG Big Freeze footy match and celebrity slide was initiated by former Melbourne Football Club coach Neale Daniher.
Daniher, who was diagnosed with MND in 2013, founded the organisation FightMND with the purpose of finding effective treatments and ultimately a cure for the disease.
The day was "definitely a whole school community event," Ms Rimmer said, with kids making posters, doing presentations and helping organise activities.
School captain Mason Horne was someone who was helping make it happen.
But he said its success was down to Ms Rimmer's drive.
"She's unreal, she just gets everyone on board," he said.
Year 7 student Micah Hemmings had heard second-hand about having MND.
His brother's friends knew people suffering with the disease, he said.
"I heard it's pretty nasty and I just want to support the cause."
Last year the school raised over $6000 from the event, and teachers were hopeful this year's sales of snow cones, fairy floss, food and MND merchandise, together with donations, would tote up to another impressive result.
The "Run and Dusted" component of the cross-country run, which saw runners dusted "the MND colour" of blue was another activity raising money.
Will Baird said "festive" fundraising events were a good way to increase participation.
The school said all money raised will go to MND Victoria, which helps people with things like house renovation, assistance devices and Meals on Wheels.
As part of activities the school had also prepared care packages for the 12 local people living with MND, Ms Rimmer said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.