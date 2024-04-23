Firefighters have set these rooms alight. They won't stop without answers

A new $3.4 million CFA training facility in Huntly is the first of its kind in Australasia.
The specially-designed training centre has four rooms and a carport which can be set alight to teach Country Fire Authority trainees what to look for during a fire investigation.
"Gone are the days of just going and burning random bits and bobs out in the back of a paddock," said CFA Chief Officer, Jason Heffernan.
The rooms are set up to mimic real, everyday rooms, with furniture, appliances and clothes.
"That really does allow firefighters, and particularly our fire investigators to really get a good, in-depth knowledge of how fire behaves," Mr Heffernan said.
The set up means investigators can both see and test how modern products burn.
"Technology is always evolving, whether that be technology is the building industry, whether that be technologies as far as the type of batteries we put in our toys and our TVs," Mr Heffernan said.
"So we've constantly got to be learning about fire again and again and again, whenever there's a new release of product or the like, so that we understand how it burns, what it looks like once it's burnt."
Pollution reduction was a major factor in the facility's design.
"It allows us to burn rooms in a safe environment for our firefighters and fire investigators, in a way that is environmentally friendly," Mr Heffernan said.
"We're not creating additional pollution by undertaking our training, which is really good for ensuring that the future generations to come continue to enjoy the environment."
"We have a lot of fires in Victoria. So having the personnel who are trained appropriately to respond around the state is a really important aspect of our firefighting, arsenal," Minister for Emergency Services, Jaclyn Symes said.
"Having a state of the art purpose built training facility here in Huntley for our emergency services to really be at the forefront of fire investigative training is just an amazing asset, for not only our hard working firefighters and volunteers."
Ms Symes hopes that the new training centre will also encourage more people to volunteer to be a CFA officer.
"When you have a facility like this, we know that we're going to be able to attract more and more people to do the course to be able to be qualified to be a fire investigator."
