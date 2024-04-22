Ruthless Ibises stun South, hot start for Spring Gully women

Tatura men and Spring Gully women were the big winners of the opening round of Bendigo Amateur Soccer League championship action.
Reigning League One Men's champions Tatura blasted four goals past arch-rival Shepparton South, while Spring Gully saw off Shepparton United 2-1 in an entertaining start to the League One Women season.
Tatura's 4-0 victory over Shepparton South came one week after South eliminated the Ibises from the League Cup.
South scored four goals in the League Cup encounter, but were held goalless on Sunday.
"Last week we got caught off guard, but this week we came out and dominated,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"It was good to get the result considering we had a few players missing.
"The boys who weren't regulars stepped up and got the job done, which was pleasing."
One of the players to step up was Justin Milic.
After spending most of last season in the reserves, Milic took just 30 seconds to score his first goal of the championship campaign.
Some good work down the left-hand side resulted with Zito cutting the ball back to Milic in the box and he calmly tapped in the Ibises first.
Tatura had three goals on the board by half-time and finished the day with four - two from the feet of Milic and one each to Gerald Corbo and recruit Max Traverso.
"Max is a South American who showed up at the club from nowhere, so he's been an okay pick-up,'' Zito said.
Defensively, the Ibises managed to shut down Shepparton South's star recruit Stephen Appiah, who scored nine goals in two League Cup appearances.
Eaglehawk made a perfect start to its 50th season celebrations by thumping Epsom 5-0.
The in-form Caden Meeks scored twice, Simon Doherty and Jesse Matthews added a goal each, while co-coach Keegan Smyth marked his return to the league with a spectacular free kick goal from outside of the box.
"We've played a few pre-season and League Cup games and that's the best 90 minutes we've put together,'' Smyth said.
"Epsom is a handy side on their day, so I was happy with the performance.
"It was an intense game and it was a bit feisty at times. We limited their chances and we probably could have scored a few more."
Smyth lauded Meeks for his start to the season, which has netted eight goals across the League Cup and championship.
"His work rate is phenomenal,'' Smyth said of Meeks.
"He is quick and strong and he does not stop chasing. He's looking good."
Strathdale opened with a hard-fought 2-1 away win over newly-promoted Shepparton SC.
After a scoreless first half, goals from Lonain Burnett and Ethan Basilewsky lifted the Blues to victory.
Ismet Uguz scored for Shepparton SC.
Shepparton United outplayed Spring Gully 4-0 at Stanley Avenue.
The home side had enough possession and chances to put scoreboard pressure on their more experienced Shepparton United opponents, but they couldn't find the back of the net.
Shepparton United showed why it's regarded as a genuine title threat by scoring four times on their way to three points.
A Paige Conder goal midway through the second-half lifted Spring Gully to a 2-1 win over Shepparton United in the League One Women match of the round.
In a battle of two teams expected to vie for the title, it was the Reds who collected the vital three points.
"It was a real dogged performance,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"They're a really tough team to play against. We had a couple of players out and a couple of injuries, but I thought our young players came through for us."
Letesha Bawden's goal in the first half was cancelled out by United's Anab Ahmed.
Bawden became the provider in the second-half when her through-ball found Conder, who slotted the ball into the back of the net.
"Shepparton United were a threat on the counter-attack, but I thought we had most of the possession,'' Smith said.
"We created the better of the chances, but you don't always get what you deserve.
"All in all I was very pleased."
Reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United were stretched to the limit by Eaglehawk.
Playing without a number of last year's first-choice team, Colts held on to win 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller.
Young gun Zoe Cail scored a brace and Freja Dahl and Caitlin Robertson also found the back of the net for Colts.
In an encouraging performance by Eaglehawk, Jess Dover scored two goals and Sinead Gibson added the third.
La Trobe University marked its return to the top division by defeating fellow newcomers Kyneton 5-2.
The highlight of the match was a hat-trick to La Trobe's Courtney Hingston.
Dharma Kotzur and Sara Berg also scored for the Eagles.
It was an encouraging first-up performance from Kyneton in their League one debut.
Sian Hooppell and Ivy Morris-Perrott were the goal scorers for the Rangers.
In the final game of the round, a second-half goal lifted Tatura to a 1-1 draw against Shepparton South.
South took a first-half lead through Samantha Comline before the Ibises' Tara Ambrosini responded to ensure Tatura pinched a point.
