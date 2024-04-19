Record number of participants as BASL kicks-off new season

A record number of participants will take to the field as the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's championship seasons kick-off this weekend.
Senior and junior teams from as far south as Kyneton and as far north as Swan Hill and Deniliquin, will be represented across the expanding Bendigo-based league.
The most significant area of growth for Bendigo soccer is in girls and women's divisions.
On the back of the Matilda's brilliant run in last year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, women's and girls participation is up 19 per cent, reaching the significant milestone of more than 1000 players.
The largest jump is in junior competitions, with women and girls making up more than 30 per cent of players across all competitions this year.
"The League's growth is only made possible by the significant work undertaken by our member clubs,'' BASL president Aaron Shooter said.
"Such growth comes with numerous challenges including facilities, equipment and in particular volunteers. With additional teams comes the need for a larger pool of coaches, managers, and overall volunteers.
"I want to encourage our amazing football community to consider how you might support your club as they navigate what is set to be a huge season."
The junior non-competitive age groups run from the popular under-6 mini-roos through to the under-10 division. The competitive junior divisions are under-12 through to under-16.
The senior men and women championship seasons kick-off on Saturday, with Tatura the reigning League One Men champions and Strathfieldsaye Colts United the defending champions in League One Women.
Round one of the League One Men's competition is marked by two matches between traditional rivals.
From 5pm on Saturday at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve, the home side Epsom tackles old foe Eaglehawk.
It will be the Scorpions first championship game under the watchful eye of new coach Kyle Smith.
The Borough is celebrating its 50th year in the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League and would dearly love to win the championship in its milestone season.
On Sunday afternoon, the two best teams of the past two years - Tatura and Shepparton South - meet at McEwen Reserve in Shepparton.
Even though it's only round one, history says the results of the two matches these teams play go a long way to determining the championship.
In League One Women's action, the match of the round is at Stanley Avenue from 3pm on Saturday where the home side Spring Gully hosts Shepparton United.
The Reds and United have been the bridesmaids behind Strathfieldsaye Colts United the past two seasons, but there's a strong sense the gap between Colts and the other two teams will close this year.
The other highlight in the women's competition is the return of Kyneton to the top division.
After a successful League Two campaign in 2023, the Rangers step up to League One and they start their campaign at home on Saturday night against La Trobe University.
