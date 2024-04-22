CVFLW round three review: Top teams dominate in lop-sided weekend

Reigning premiers, Castlemaine continued its undefeated start to the 2024 CVFLW season, registering their third win on the trot.
In a weekend where all four games ended in plus 100-point margins, the Magpies' victory was the most impressive, being against a Bendigo Thunder side that could challenge for finals.
The 19.16 (130) to 2.2 (14) win kept the Magpies one game and percentage clear on top of the ladder.
After kicking six goals in both of the first two games, Eloise Gretgrix nailed one more to finish with seven and take her tally for the season to 19, which leads the CVFLW to this stage.
Chelsea Reeves isn't far behind Gretgrix.
Reeves has kicked 17 goals this season, and her performance on Sunday bettered her eight goals against Marong from the week before, finishing with nine in a rout over White Hills.
Being two of the three new clubs in the CVFLW this year, and both having smashed Marong in the opening fortnight, this was a great litmus test to see where these teams were at.
The 24.19 (163) to 1.1 (7) Dragons win proved that of the new clubs, they would be the most competitive this season, and now sitting with a 2-1 record, they could push for a finals spot in their maiden campaign.
Outside of Castlemaine, Golden Square remains the only other undefeated team.
Their second win of the year came against North Bendigo and was the biggest victory of the weekend, with the scores finishing 25.12 (162) to 1.1 (7).
Samantha West was named as Square's best, while Payton Jolliffe was close behind, finishing with seven majors.
Woorinen bounced back from its thrashing at the hands of Castlemaine in round two by defeating Marong 18.17 (125) to 1.3 (9).
The Tigers kicked five goals in each of the first three quarters in a 120-minute effort.
Freda Wosomo was named as the best after her six-goal performance.
