Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

CVFLW round three review: Top teams dominate in lop-sided weekend

NS
By Nathan Spicer
April 22 2024 - 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst ruckman Piper Dunlop gets a handball away in round two. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sandhurst ruckman Piper Dunlop gets a handball away in round two. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Reigning premiers, Castlemaine continued its undefeated start to the 2024 CVFLW season, registering their third win on the trot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.