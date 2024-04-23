'Beautiful' Bendigo site is about to get overdeveloped: councillor

Two Bendigo councillors have blasted a 40-lot subdivision as an "overdevelopment of a beautiful site".
But their criticisms have failed to stop the Quarry Hill project getting a green light as the City of Greater Bendigo juggles competing priorities for "infill developments" on empty land within city limits.
The 40-lot subdivision of three hectares at 40-80 Fletcher Street is among a host of projects developers have suggested to help ease pressure in a city with one of the most significant housing shortfalls in Victoria.
Here's a map of the land:
The proposal has proven controversial.
Councillors Jen Alden and Julie Sloan used a council meeting on Monday April 22 to try to block plans for the rolling fields in Quarry Hill, which are bordered by bushland, a golf course and suburban homes.
"I'd like to note I am not against infill development. I do however take issue with developments that leave a lot to be desired," Cr Alden said.
Cr Alden said developers should "do better" than what had been pitched for Fletcher Street.
She said they had left too little space for street trees and wanted more information from stormwater, bushfires and wildlife plans.
Cr Julie Sloan echoed those concerns and said lots would be smaller than many in a nearby housing subdivision.
"This goes to neighbourhood character," Cr Sloan said.
The pair found little support around the council table.
Cr Matthew Evans said Fletcher Street was a good site for a subdivision.
"All in all, I do think this is important to meet our infill objectives and it is zoned appropriately," he said.
Cr O'Rourke said the council would need to strike a balance over competing priorities.
"As much as it's difficult to place everything in one particular basket on this one, I feel there is enough evidence [to vote for the development]," she said.
Cr Greg Penna said he had considered concerns raised by a number of members of the public before deciding to vote for the development.
"I feel that Bendigo would benefit more so from this development going forward, bearing in mind future population growth," he said.
Multiple councillors said they had heavily scrutinised a proposal to remove a dam on site because it could create challenges for stormwater run-off.
"I've asked a number of questions ... and I feel much more comfortable with the responses there [about stormwater plans]," Cr O'Rourke said.
