Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Mine contamination 'hot spot' spoils Bendigo subdivision plan

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated April 23 2024 - 6:42am, first published April 22 2024 - 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plans for a subdivision at Hustlers Road, Bendigo. Image supplied
Plans for a subdivision at Hustlers Road, Bendigo. Image supplied

A "hot spot" of mine contamination has helped bring a Bendigo subdivision push to a stop.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.