Please! Ban righthand turns onto Calder Hwy intersection: council

Road rules should be rewritten at a Calder Highway intersection to stop cars turning right, Bendigo's council has decided.
Councillors were asked to form an opinion on the controversial plan at the centre of a Kangaroo Flat planning dispute - which includes a nearby 55-lot subdivision - before state planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal kicks off hearings.
Developers have suggested banning cars turning right out of Phillis Street to ease traffic burdens if the subdivision goes ahead.
Here's a map showing the site and nearby streets:
About 70 people have lodged objections including many who think traffic lights would be a better option.
Council officers previously said it would be unfair to make developers stump up extra money for traffic lights.
They left the door open to further discussions with Victoria's transport department about major changes but saw no issues with developers footing the bill for righthand turn bans off of Phillis Street.
That position now has official backing from a majority of councillors including Cr Margaret O'Rourke.
"That's not an unusual traffic treatment, there are others within the city of Greater Bendigo that have that as well," she said at a meeting on April 22.
Cr Jen Alden acknowledged the traffic light question boiled down to groups willing and able to foot the bill.
She hoped that multiple subdivisions earmarked for the area would sharpen decision-makers' minds about traffic lights.
"I know the area. Having driven around and turned out to the Calder Highway you can see how a 55 lot development would create an unmanageable situation for heading into Bendigo ... pretty quickly," she said.
