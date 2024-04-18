Don't make developers pay for traffic lights on Calder, council told

Developers should not have to foot the bill for traffic lights at a Kangaroo Flat intersection, Bendigo councillors have been told ahead of a showdown before the state's planning umpire.
Council officers have urged councillors to come out in support of both the subdivision and a plan to ban righthand turns onto the Calder Highway from Phillis Street.
Developers want to build 55 homes on the Phillis Street land and could need to make changes where the road intersects with the Calder Highway.
That is because of the extra traffic the subdivision could bring.
Here's a map showing the site and nearby streets:
The developers have suggested banning righthand turns out of Phillis Street but that has hit opposition from many of the 69 objectors who have raised concerns about the subdivision.
Suggestions have included putting in alternative traffic solutions like traffic lights, council officers said. Others favoured a roundabout or opening up nearby streets to help handle extra traffic.
Both the head of Victoria's transport department and council officers felt a righthand turn ban was the best option.
Council officers agreed with objectors that traffic lights would be the best solution but noted the bill for any changes would be footed by the subdivision's developers.
Traffic lights would not be a fair or reasonable cost, the council officers said, but did not detail the amount that would be.
They noted that the council and transport department could discuss traffic lights but that would need to be kept separate from planning discussions for the subdivision.
The matter is currently before planning umpire the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VACT), which is expected to make a decision at a later date.
