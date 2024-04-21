Braves women demolish Spectres, men lose in overtime thriller

A near perfect game from centre Meg McKay was the highlight of the Bendigo Braves women's 32-point demolition of the Nunawading Spectres.
McKay scored 33 points on 13-13 shooting to lead the Braves to a 107-75 victory. Her only miss for the day was one free throw where finished 7-8 for the game.
The reigning NBL1 South Women champions once again looked untroubled as they outclassed the Spectres.
The result was decided by half-time as the Braves raced to a 24-point lead at the main break.
While leading scorer Amy Atwell had a rare poor shooting game - 13 points on 4-12 shooting - Kelly Wilson reminded the home fans of her perimeter shooting skills.
Wilson was 4-6 from behind the three-point arc on her way to 18 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Alex Wilson (15 points) and Cassidy McLean (14 points) continued their good form, while Caitlin Richardson scored 10 points off the bench.
The Braves have a perfect 5-0 record ahead of next weekend's home double-header against Sandringham (3-2) and Ringwood (6-1).
The Bendigo Braves men fell agonisingly short of scoring arguably their best win of the season.
The Braves overcame an injury to leading scorer Rowan Mackenzie to take the Nunawading Spectres to overtime at Red Energy Arena on Sunday.
The Spectres had the better of the gutsy Braves in the extra five-minute period and hung on to win 81-78.
Back spasms forced Mackenzie to the bench after just 21 minutes of court time.
In his absence Bendigo youngster Lachlan O'Brien stepped up to almost lead the Braves to a stunning win.
Lachlan O'Brien scored a game-high 18 points and came up with some huge defensive plays to keep the Braves in the game down the stretch.
Import Andrew Robinson had a wayward afternoon from the perimeter.
He scored 14 points on 5-20 shooting, including 4-12 from behind the three-point line.
Centre Koch Bar had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Billy Smythe had a big first half for the Braves and finished with 10 points and 10 boards.
The defeat saw the Braves slip to a 3-2 record. They return to Red Energy Arena next weekend for games against Sandringham on Saturday and Ringwood on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.