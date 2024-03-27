Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Braves' Atwell in Opals contention for Paris Olympic Games

Luke West
By Luke West
March 27 2024 - 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Atwell playing for the Bendigo Braves in the NBL1 last season. Picture by Darren Howe
Amy Atwell playing for the Bendigo Braves in the NBL1 last season. Picture by Darren Howe

BENDIGO Braves women's NBL1 championship-winning star Amy Atwell is in contention to represent the Australian Opals at this year's Olympic Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.