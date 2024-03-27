Braves' Atwell in Opals contention for Paris Olympic Games

BENDIGO Braves women's NBL1 championship-winning star Amy Atwell is in contention to represent the Australian Opals at this year's Olympic Games.
Basketball Australia has released its initial Opals Olympic training squad of 26 players, which will be reduced to a final squad of 12.
Atwell is among the training squad of 26, which will participate in training camps, tours and fixtures both domestically and internationally in the lead-up to the Olympics, which begin in Paris on July 26.
The sweet-shooting Atwell was a key member of the Braves women's team that won the NBL1 national championship undefeated last year.
In what was her first season with the Braves women Atwell averaged 25.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and will be part of Bendigo's championship defence this year.
The Opals' Olympic training squad also includes Chloe Bibby (former Bendigo Brave), Shyla Heal (former Bendigo Spirit), Tess Madgen (former Bendigo Brave and Spirit) and Anneli Maley (former Bendigo Spirit).
The Opals have drawn Group B at the Olympics alongside host nation France, Canada and Nigeria.
"It's always an exciting time to announce an Olympic squad and I congratulate all the athletes," Opals head coach Sandy Brondello said.
"They all know what it means to play for Australia and they all want the opportunity to represent their country at an Olympics.
"Our squad is full of exceptional talent and they will make the decision to pick a final 12 very difficult.
"We have Canada, Nigeria and France in our pool, so we are focused on that and what is required to get onto the podium."
Meanwhile, the NBL1 season tips off for both the Bendigo Braves men and women next week.
The Braves men and women open their season again arch-rivals Ballarat in Ballarat next Wednesday night.
As part of their pre-season build-up the Braves men participated in the NBL1 South Blitz in Ballarat last weekend.
The Braves suffered a pair of defeats, going down to Knox 75-72 and Mount Gambier 88-61.
Stephen Black (men) and Mark Alabakov (women) are again coaching the Braves teams this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.