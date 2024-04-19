BFNL: Big chance for Magpies and Roos to notch up morale boosting victory

While two BFNL powerhouses, Sandhurst and Gisborne, battle at the QEO, an hour down the road, a game at the other end of the spectrum will be fiercely contested.
It won't affect the finals race or premiership favouritism, but the game between Maryborough and Kangaroo Flat this weekend means just as much to both clubs.
Without a win since round two of 2021 and on a 47-game losing streak, Maryborough's chances for a breakthrough win won't get any better than this Saturday.
For Flat, they will be dead keen to get new coach Michael Ellings his first win and arrest some of the worrying signs from its 142-point round one defeat to Sandhurst.
While the Roos were thrashed and the Magpies were blown out by 69 points on Good Friday, both sides can take solace in the fact that their early work was highly positive.
The Magpies were down by two points at half-time at Camp Reserve, and the Roos took it right up to Sandhurst in the first quarter.
Magpies co-coach Matt Johnston and Roos coach Ellings have decided to focus on those encouraging periods throughout the week and are under no illusions about how important this clash is to their clubs.
"Right through the pre-season, we knew opportunities to win wouldn't come better than in the first two rounds," Johnston said.
"Our messaging since Good Friday has been really positive and the groups responded well since that defeat."
The Roos matched the Dragons pressure and tackling in the first term on Saturday night, but Ellings's challenge is figuring out how to sustain that effort for longer.
"There are certainly areas to improve across all lines, but I thought our intensity and effort in the first quarter kept them accountable - it's just we couldn't sustain it after that," Ellings said.
"We brought it to Sandhurst, but our structure fell away, so the big thing for us this week has been how we hold our structure for 120 minutes."
That structural focus has primarily been centred around their midfield makeup.
Luke Ellings (35 disposals) and skipper Ethan Roberts (25 disposals) fought manfully but received little help against the A-grade Dragons midfield.
"We looked at our midfield, and there were some disappointing instances of them not getting to the contest, so we've thrown the magnets round a bit to complement our outside runners better," Ellings said.
"We're going to bring Harry Whitty up around the ball where he's played a fair bit of footy and will hopefully help us get our hands on it first."
Whitty and co. will need to be on from the start, with the Magpies midfield of Bailey Edwards, Joel Swatton, and Coby Perry excellent in patches against Castlemaine.
While their intent around the contest, especially in the first half, was superb, the pressure on the ball carrier when play is in transition needs to improve for Maryborough, after they allowed the Maine to take 27-4 inside 50 marks in round one.
"Our defending through the middle of the ground wasn't up to scratch, and it allowed them easy entries," Johnston said.
"We've spoken about it with our midfielders and half-backs, and they know they'll need to be better on Saturday."
Fraser Collins has recovered from his groin injury, but unfortunately, Seb Collins will need to spend a few more weeks on the sidelines.
Kirk Looby (rib) has just run out of time while Lucas Hurse has returned to Canberra for his studies, and Jake Twycross's season in Cairns starts this weekend.
Kangaroo Flat welcome's recruit Joshua Halsall, who joins former Mornington FNC teammates Lachlan Dalziel, Angus Lothian and Corey Ash at the club.
Halsall has plenty of senior footy experience and will start on the wing.
Under-18 player Hudson Bourke is set to make his debut.
Bourke is a tall kid with a good set of hands.
